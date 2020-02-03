2020 AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am odds: Oddsmakers like Phil Mickelson's chances this week

One of the most familiar events on the PGA Tour calendar is upon us, with the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am on top from the lovely Monterey Peninsula . Expect sappy descriptions of the iconic, scenic locale all week long on CBS' broadcast. And yes, some Clint Eastwood and other celebrity interviews to pass the time.

Dustin Johnson is the heavy favorite this week, based on his impressive history at the AT&T Pebble Beach (two wins, two runners-up and three other top-five finishes), in addition to him being the highest ranked golfer in the world in the field. This week marks DJ's full-field 2020 debut, after finishing T-2 last week at the Saudi Invitational won by Graeme McDowell. McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion here at Pebble, is a 30-1 favorite.

Just like DJ, one of the favorites who always seems to play well at Pebble Beach is Phil Mickelson. Phil edged out Paul Casey here last year for his fifth AT&T Pebble Beach victory , so he returns here as the defending champion. Phil, like DJ, is coming off a strong showing in Saudi Arabia (Phil finished T-3), and along with his stellar history at the famed seaside links, has drawn some very low odds. Are those odds too low for a 49-year-old? We'll see if Phil's claims he's not done winning on the PGA Tour have merit this week.

Here's a look at the entire field, as of Monday afternoon:

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am odds (courtesy of MGM Sportsbook) :

Dustin Johnson +650 (Bet $10 to win $65) Patrick Cantlay +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110) Paul Casey +1800

Jason Day +2000

Brandt Snedeker +2200

Matt Kuchar +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Phil Mickelson +2500

Branden Grace +2800

Graeme McDowell +3000

Viktor Hovland +3300

Alex Noren +4000

Cameron Champ +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Kevin Kisner +4500

Russell Knox +4500

Max Homa +5000

Rafa Cabrera-Bello +5000

Scott Piercy +5500

Adam Hadwin +6000

Tom Hoge +6000

Andrew Putnam +6600

Chez Reavie +6600

J.B. Holmes +6600

Kevin Na +6600

Kurt Kitayama +6600

Patrick Rodgers +6600

Jim Furyk +7000

Lucas Glover +7000

Vaughn Taylor +7000

Andrew Landry +8000

Harry Higgs +8000

Kevin Streelman +8000

Nate Lashley +8000

Pat Perez +8000

Scott Stallings +8000

Snug Kang +8000

Adam Long +9000

Charley Hoffman +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Nick Watney +10000

Lanto Griffin +11000

Aaron Wise +12500

Brandon Wu +12500

Cameron Davis +12500

Chesson Hadley +12500

Jimmy Walker +12500

Mark Hubbard +12500

Matthew NeSmith +12500

Maverick McNealy +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Xinjun Zhang +12500

Beau Hossler +15000

Brian Gay +15000

Cameron Tringale +15000

D.J. Trahan +15000

Harold Varner III +15000

Henrik Norlander +15000

James Hahn +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +15000

Matt Jones +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Zac Blair +15000

Aaron Baddeley +17500

Adam Schenk +17500

Brandon Hagy +17500

Brian Stuard +17500

Charl Schwartzel +17500

Chase Seiffert +17500

Michael Thompson +17500

Sepp Straka +17500

Bo Hoag +20000

Brice Garnett +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

David Hearn +20000

Hank Lebioda +20000

J.J. Spaun +20000

Mark Anderson +20000

Sean O'Hair +20000

Stewart Cink +20000

Ted Potter Jr +20000

Troy Merritt +20000

Jason Dufner +22500

Peter Uihlein +22500

Ryan Armour +22500

Ben Martin +25000

Bill Haas +25000

Chris Stroud +25000

Joseph Bramlett +25000

Padraig Harrington +25000

Richie Werenski +25000

Sebastian Cappelen +25000

Si Woo Kim +25000

Steve Stricker +25000

Tim Wilkinson +25000

Tyler Duncan +25000

Tyler McCumber +25000

Anirban Lahiri +30000

Austin Cook +30000

Fabian Gomez +30000

Josh Teater +30000

Kramer Hichok +30000

K.H. Lee +30000

Luke Donald +30000

Matt Every +30000

Peter Malnati +30000

Ricky Barnes +30000

Rob Oppenheim +30000

Robby Shelton +30000

Robert Streb +30000

Sam Saunders +30000

Scott Brown +30000

Scott Harrington +30000

Seamus Power +30000

Wes Roach +30000

Doug Ghim +35000

Johnson Wagner +35000

Jonathan Byrd +35000

Alex Cejka +40000

Ben Crane +40000

Ben Taylor +40000

Chad Campbell +40000

Jim Herman +40000

John Merrick +40000

John Suh +40000

K.J. Choi +40000

Mackenzie Hughes +40000

Michael Gligic +40000

Roberto Castro +40000

Ryan Brehm +40000

Vincent Whaley +40000

Zack Sucher +40000

Chris Baker +50000

D.A. Points +50000

Dominic Bozzelli +50000

George McNeill +50000

Greg Chalmers +50000

HunterMahan +50000

Isaiah Salinda +50000

Kristoffer Ventura +50000

Martin Trainer +50000

Michael Gellerman +50000

Rhein Gibson +50000

Satoshi Kodaira +50000

Nelson Ledesma +75000

Scott de Borba +75000

Vince Covello +75000

Bo Van Pelt +100000

David Duval +100000

John Senden +100000

Kevin Stadler +100000

Peter Martin +100000

