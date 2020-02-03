2020 AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am odds: Oddsmakers like Phil Mickelson's chances this week

One of the most familiar events on the PGA Tour calendar is upon us, with the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am on top from the lovely Monterey Peninsula. Expect sappy descriptions of the iconic, scenic locale all week long on CBS' broadcast. And yes, some Clint Eastwood and other celebrity interviews to pass the time.
Dustin Johnson is the heavy favorite this week, based on his impressive history at the AT&T Pebble Beach (two wins, two runners-up and three other top-five finishes), in addition to him being the highest ranked golfer in the world in the field. This week marks DJ's full-field 2020 debut, after finishing T-2 last week at the Saudi Invitational won by Graeme McDowell. McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion here at Pebble, is a 30-1 favorite.
Just like DJ, one of the favorites who always seems to play well at Pebble Beach is Phil Mickelson. Phil edged out Paul Casey here last year for his fifth AT&T Pebble Beach victory, so he returns here as the defending champion. Phil, like DJ, is coming off a strong showing in Saudi Arabia (Phil finished T-3), and along with his stellar history at the famed seaside links, has drawn some very low odds. Are those odds too low for a 49-year-old? We'll see if Phil's claims he's not done winning on the PGA Tour have merit this week.
Here's a look at the entire field, as of Monday afternoon:
2020 AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am odds (courtesy of MGM Sportsbook):
Dustin Johnson +650 (Bet $10 to win $65)
Patrick Cantlay +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110)
Paul Casey +1800
Jason Day +2000
Brandt Snedeker +2200
Matt Kuchar +2200
Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
Phil Mickelson +2500
Branden Grace +2800
Graeme McDowell +3000
Viktor Hovland +3300
Alex Noren +4000
Cameron Champ +4000
Daniel Berger +4000
Jordan Spieth +4000
Kevin Kisner +4500
Russell Knox +4500
Max Homa +5000
Rafa Cabrera-Bello +5000
Scott Piercy +5500
Adam Hadwin +6000
Tom Hoge +6000
Andrew Putnam +6600
Chez Reavie +6600
J.B. Holmes +6600
Kevin Na +6600
Kurt Kitayama +6600
Patrick Rodgers +6600
Jim Furyk +7000
Lucas Glover +7000
Vaughn Taylor +7000
Andrew Landry +8000
Harry Higgs +8000
Kevin Streelman +8000
Nate Lashley +8000
Pat Perez +8000
Scott Stallings +8000
Snug Kang +8000
Adam Long +9000
Charley Hoffman +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
Nick Watney +10000
Lanto Griffin +11000
Aaron Wise +12500
Brandon Wu +12500
Cameron Davis +12500
Chesson Hadley +12500
Jimmy Walker +12500
Mark Hubbard +12500
Matthew NeSmith +12500
Maverick McNealy +12500
Nick Taylor +12500
Xinjun Zhang +12500
Beau Hossler +15000
Brian Gay +15000
Cameron Tringale +15000
D.J. Trahan +15000
Harold Varner III +15000
Henrik Norlander +15000
James Hahn +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000
Kevin Chappell +15000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +15000
Matt Jones +15000
Wyndham Clark +15000
Zac Blair +15000
Aaron Baddeley +17500
Adam Schenk +17500
Brandon Hagy +17500
Brian Stuard +17500
Charl Schwartzel +17500
Chase Seiffert +17500
Michael Thompson +17500
Sepp Straka +17500
Bo Hoag +20000
Brice Garnett +20000
Chris Kirk +20000
David Hearn +20000
Hank Lebioda +20000
J.J. Spaun +20000
Mark Anderson +20000
Sean O'Hair +20000
Stewart Cink +20000
Ted Potter Jr +20000
Troy Merritt +20000
Jason Dufner +22500
Peter Uihlein +22500
Ryan Armour +22500
Ben Martin +25000
Bill Haas +25000
Chris Stroud +25000
Joseph Bramlett +25000
Padraig Harrington +25000
Richie Werenski +25000
Sebastian Cappelen +25000
Si Woo Kim +25000
Steve Stricker +25000
Tim Wilkinson +25000
Tyler Duncan +25000
Tyler McCumber +25000
Anirban Lahiri +30000
Austin Cook +30000
Fabian Gomez +30000
Josh Teater +30000
Kramer Hichok +30000
K.H. Lee +30000
Luke Donald +30000
Matt Every +30000
Peter Malnati +30000
Ricky Barnes +30000
Rob Oppenheim +30000
Robby Shelton +30000
Robert Streb +30000
Sam Saunders +30000
Scott Brown +30000
Scott Harrington +30000
Seamus Power +30000
Wes Roach +30000
Doug Ghim +35000
Johnson Wagner +35000
Jonathan Byrd +35000
Alex Cejka +40000
Ben Crane +40000
Ben Taylor +40000
Chad Campbell +40000
Jim Herman +40000
John Merrick +40000
John Suh +40000
K.J. Choi +40000
Mackenzie Hughes +40000
Michael Gligic +40000
Roberto Castro +40000
Ryan Brehm +40000
Vincent Whaley +40000
Zack Sucher +40000
Chris Baker +50000
D.A. Points +50000
Dominic Bozzelli +50000
George McNeill +50000
Greg Chalmers +50000
HunterMahan +50000
Isaiah Salinda +50000
Kristoffer Ventura +50000
Martin Trainer +50000
Michael Gellerman +50000
Rhein Gibson +50000
Satoshi Kodaira +50000
Nelson Ledesma +75000
Scott de Borba +75000
Vince Covello +75000
Bo Van Pelt +100000
David Duval +100000
John Senden +100000
Kevin Stadler +100000
Peter Martin +100000
