2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, viewer's guide

The last stop before the Players Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational will include a stacked field, including World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, gearing up for one of the Tour's premier events.

McIlroy, the champion of this event back in 2018, has made five starts this Tour season and has finished inside the top five each time. He also will be preparing his game as he defends his Players victory at TPC Sawgrass victory.

Along with McIlroy, WGC-Mexico victor Patrick Reed will be teeing off this week at Bay Hill, as will Rickie Fowler coming off a missed cut at the Honda Classic. Past API champion Phil Mickelson and Orlando residents Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Graeme McDowell are also all in the Bay Hill field.

The winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.674 million cut of the $9.3 million purse.

TV/Streaming Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. EST. On Saturday, Golf Channel will have coverage from 12:30-2:30 p.m. EST, and NBC will follow from 2:30-6 p.m. On Sunday, Golf Channel will again have the 12:30-2:30 p.m. slot with NBC taking over from 2:30-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. EST on Thursday and Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday Tee Times (all times EST, all rounds at Bay Hill Club)

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Sam Ryder

6:57 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Sam Burns, Scott Harrington

7:08 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Scott Brown, Tyrrell Hatton

7:20 a.m. -- Kevin Na, C.T. Pan, Pat Perez

7:31 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Andrew Putnam, Scott Piercy

7:43 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker

7:54 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker

8:06 a.m. -- Adam Long, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh

8:17 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Troy Merritt, Si Woo Kim

8:29 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Tom Hoge, Matthew Fitzpatrick

8:40 a.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Maverick McNealy, Chun An Yu

11:35 a.m. -- Harris English, Doc Redman, Sam Saunders

11:47 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Vaughn Taylor, Denny McCarthy

11:58 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Anirban Lahiri, Robby Shelton

12:10 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood

12:21 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, J.B. Holmes, Kevin Chappell

12:33 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson

12:44 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

12:56 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau

1:07 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer, Zac Blair

1:19 p.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Matthew NeSmith, Brandon Matthews

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee, Talor Gooch

6:57 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Mark Hubbard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:08 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Harold Varner III, Xinjun Zhang

7:20 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Sung Kang, Henrik Stenson

7:31 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Danny Willett, Tony Finau

7:43 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa

7:54 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose

8:06 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day

8:17 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace

8:29 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Alex Noren, Carlos Ortiz

11:35 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Scottie Scheffler

11:47 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An, Beau Hossler

11:58 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Jazz Janewattananond

12:10 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keith Mitchell, Keegan Bradley

12:21 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Ian Poulter, Russell Knox

12:33 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Charles Howell III, Brendan Steele

12:44 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, J.T. Poston, Stewart Cink

12:56 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover

1:07 p.m. -- Matt Every, Patrick Rodgers, Wyndham Clark

1:19 p.m. -- Robert Gamez, Henrik Norlander, Rod Perry

Friday Tee Times (all times EST, all rounds at Bay Hill Golf Club)

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Scottie Scheffler

6:57 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An, Beau Hossler

7:08 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Jazz Janewattananond

7:20 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keith Mitchell, Keegan Bradley

7:31 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Ian Poulter, Russell Knox

7:43 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Charles Howell III, Brendan Steele

7:54 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, J.T. Poston, Stewart Cink

8:06 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover

8:17 a.m. -- Matt Every, Patrick Rodgers, Wyndham Clark

8:29 a.m. -- Robert Gamez, Henrik Norlander, Rod Perry

8:40 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee, Talor Gooch

11:35 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Mark Hubbard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:47 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Harold Varner III, Xinjun Zhang

11:58 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Sung Kang, Henrik Stenson

12:10 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Danny Willett, Tony Finau

12:21 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa

12:33 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose

12:44 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day

12:56 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace

1:07 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Alex Noren, Carlos Ortiz

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Harris English, Doc Redman, Sam Saunders

6:57 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Vaughn Taylor, Denny McCarthy

7:08 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Anirban Lahiri, Robby Shelton

7:20 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood

7:31 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, J.B. Holmes, Kevin Chappell

7:43 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson

7:54 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

8:06 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau

8:17 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer, Zac Blair

8:29 a.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Matthew NeSmith, Brandon Matthews

11:35 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Sam Ryder

11:47 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Sam Burns, Scott Harrington

11:58 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Scott Brown, Tyrrell Hatton

12:10 a.m. -- Kevin Na, C.T. Pan, Pat Perez

12:21 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Andrew Putnam, Scott Piercy

12:33 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker

12:44 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker

12:56 p.m. -- Adam Long, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh

1:07 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Troy Merritt, Si Woo Kim

1:19 p.m. -- Bud Cauley, Tom Hoge, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:30 p.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Maverick McNealy, Chun An Yu

