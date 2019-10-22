2019 ZOZO Championship tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour will play its first official event in Japan this week at the inaugural ZOZO Championship. A packed field is set to tee up on Thursday including Tiger Woods, reigning FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy and former FedEx Cup champions Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Of the top 50 in the World Ranking, 31 are scheduled to play at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

This will be the first official PGA Tour fall event that Woods has played since the Safeway Open in 2011. As U.S. President Cup captain, Woods will be playing alongside two players (Thomas and Xander Schauffele) who have already clinched a spot on his American team as well as several hopefuls for a captain's picks: Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Spieth, Kevin Kisner, and Kevin Na.

The 78-golfer field will be playing for 500 FedEx Cup points. This is the second of three PGA Tour events in Asia, sandwiched between last week's CJ Cup in Korea and next week's WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

TV Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 p.m.-3 a.m. EDT, as well as Friday and Saturday from 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. EDT.

Thursday Tee Times (all times local/EDT)

Tee No. 1

8 a.m./7 p.m. Wednesday -- Adam Hadwin, Abraham Ancer, Tomoharu Otsuki

8:10 a.m./7:10 p.m. Wednesday -- Chez Reavie, Charles Howell III, Scott Piercy

8:20 a.m./7:20 p.m. Wednesday -- Max Homa, Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt

8:30 a.m./7:30 p.m. Wednesday -- Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang, Adam Long

8:40 a.m./7:40 p.m. Wednesday-- Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

8:50 a.m./7:50 p.m. Wednesday-- Sungjae Im, Wyndham Clark, Jazz Janewattananond

9 a.m./8 p.m. Wednesday-- Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Jinichiro Kozuma

9:10 a.m./8:10 p.m. Wednesday-- Vaughn Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sanghyun Park

9:20 a.m./8:20 p.m. Wednesday-- C.T. Pan, Pat Perez, Si Woo Kim

9:30 a.m./8:30 p.m. Wednesday-- Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott

9:40 a.m./8:40 p.m. Wednesday -- Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

9:50 a.m./8:50 p.m. Wednesday-- Collin Morikawa, Gary Woodland, Marc Leishman

10 a.m./9 p.m. Wednesday -- Adam Schenk, Seungsu Han, Yosuke Asaji

Tee No. 10

8 a.m./7 p.m. Wednesday-- Rory Sabbatini, Harold Varner III, Shugo Imahira

8:10 a.m./7:10 p.m. Wednesday -- Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Paul Casey

8:20 a.m./7:20 p.m. Wednesday -- Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger

8:30 a.m./7:30 p.m. Wednesday -- Patrick Reed, Jason Day, Tony Finau

8:40 a.m./7:40 p.m. Wednesday -- Tiger Woods, Satoshi Kodaira, Tommy Fleetwood

8:50 a.m./7:50 p.m. Wednesday -- Danny Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa

9 a.m./8 p.m. Wednesday -- Ryan Moore, Emiliano Grillo, Mikumu Horikawa

9:10 a.m./8:10 p.m. Wednesday -- Byeong Hun An, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Chan Kim

9:20 a.m./8:20 p.m. Wednesday -- Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel

9:30 a.m./8:30 p.m. Wednesday -- Joaquin Niemann, Shane Lowry, Keith Mitchell

9:40 a.m./8:40 p.m. Wednesday -- J.T. Poston, Ryan Palmer, Ian Poulter

9:50 a.m./8:50 p.m. Wednesday -- Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Louis Oosthuizen

10 a.m./9 p.m. Wednesday -- Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Rikuya Hoshino

Friday Tee Times (all times local/EDT)

Tee No. 1

8 a.m./7 p.m. Thursday -- Byeong Hun An, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Chan Kim

8:10 a.m./7:10 p.m. Thursday -- Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel

8:20 a.m./7:20 p.m. Thursday -- Joaquin Niemann, Shane Lowry, Keith Mitchell

8:30 a.m./7:30 p.m. Thursday -- J.T. Poston, Ryan Palmer, Ian Poulter

8:40 a.m./7:40 p.m. Thursday -- Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Louis Oosthuizen

8:50 a.m./7:50 p.m. Thursday -- Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Rikuya Hoshino

9 a.m./8 p.m. Thursday -- Rory Sabbatini, Harold Varner III, Shugo Imahira

9:10 a.m./8:10 p.m. Thursday -- Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Paul Casey

9:20 a.m./8:20 p.m. Thursday -- Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger

9:30 a.m./8:30 p.m. Thursday -- Patrick Reed, Jason Day, Tony Finau

9:40 a.m./8:40 p.m. Thursday -- Tiger Woods, Satoshi Kodaira, Tommy Fleetwood

9:50 a.m./8:50 p.m. Thursday -- Danny Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa

10 a.m./9 p.m. Thursday -- Ryan Moore, Emiliano Grillo, Mikumu Horikawa

Tee No. 10

8 a.m./7 p.m. Thursday -- Vaughn Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sanghyun Park

8:10 a.m./7:10 p.m. Thursday -- C.T. Pan, Pat Perez, Si Woo Kim

8:20 a.m./7:20 p.m. Thursday -- Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott

8:30 a.m./7:30 p.m. Thursday -- Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

8:40 a.m./7:40 p.m. Thursday -- Collin Morikawa, Gary Woodland, Marc Leishman

8:50 a.m./7:50 p.m. Thursday -- Adam Schenk, Seungsu Han, Yosuke Asaji

9 a.m./8 p.m. Thursday -- Adam Hadwin, Abraham Ancer, Tomoharu Otsuki

9:10 a.m./8:10 p.m. Thursday -- Chez Reavie, Charles Howell III, Scott Piercy

9:20 a.m./8:20 p.m. Thursday -- Max Homa, Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt

9:30 a.m./8:30 p.m. Thursday -- Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang, Adam Long

9:40 a.m./8:40 p.m. Thursday -- Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

9:50 a.m./8:50 p.m. Thursday -- Sungjae Im, Wyndham Clark, Jazz Janewattananond

10 a.m./9 p.m. Thursday -- Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Jinichiro Kozuma

