2019 Travelers Championship tee times, viewer's guide

Following a highly entertaining major on the West Coast, the PGA Tour makes its way back across the country for the Travelers Championship, an event that's gone from one of the best-kept secrets on the schedule to what's now a premier tournament. The evidence of this is all in this year's field, which consists of a number of top players who just played in the U.S. Open making the trek to take on TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

The top name among them is Brooks Koepka, fresh off a near three-peat in the national championship. Odds are the World No. 1 is in for a low-key week, but don't tell that to the oddsmakers, as he's listed as the favorite at 9/1 odds (DraftKings). Next up is Patrick Cantlay at 10/1, which is well-deserved given his remarkable surge from 67th in the world in November of 2017 to his current position of eighth. His second PGA Tour victory came earlier this month, when he fired a final-round 64 to claim the Memorial Tournament.

Others to watch include Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth, who will be playing together on Thursday and Friday alongside Marc Leishman. Each member of this threesome got off to promising starts last week at Pebble Beach, but by Sunday they had all faded. Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Jason Day will also tee it up this week.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Cromwell on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee

6:45 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Sam Burns, Hank Lebioda

6:55 a.m. -- Fabián Gómez, Cameron Tringale, Wyndham

7:05 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Alex Prugh, Carlos Ortiz

7:15 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Kevin Tway, Emiliano Grillo

7:25 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Troy Merritt, Austin Cook

7:35 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Cody Gribble

7:45 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Andrew Putnam, Rod Pampling

7:55 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele

8:05 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Sangmoon Bae, Tom Hoge

8:15 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Whee Kim, J.T. Poston

8:25 a.m. -- Nick Watney, Bronson Burgoon, Joaquin Niemann

8:35 a.m. -- Kyle Jones, Chris Thompson, Chris Tallman

8:45 a.m. -- Nicholas Lindheim, Kramer Hickok, Chip McDaniel

12 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, J.J. Spaun, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

12:10 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater

12:20 p.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Sungjae Im, Brandon Harkins

12:30 p.m. -- Michael Kim, Satoshi Kodaira, Jim Herman

12:40 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes, Keegan Bradley

12:50 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

1 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman, Jordan Spieth

1:10 p.m. -- J.J. Henry, Robert Streb, Ryan Blaum

1:20 p.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Brian Gay, Joel Dahmen

1:30 p.m. -- Harris English, Tyler Duncan, Jim Knous

1:40 p.m. -- Roberto Diaz, Sepp Straka, Matthew Wolff

1:50 p.m. -- Julián Etulain, Joey Garber, Jim Renner

2 p.m. -- Cameron Davis, Brady Schnell, Zack Sucher

No. 10 Tee

6:45 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Matt Jones, Brandon Hagy

6:55 a.m. -- Colt Knost, Kelly Kraft, Sam Ryder

7:05 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Ollie Schniederjans, Denny McCarthy

7:15 a.m. -- Adam Long, Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford

7:25 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Chris Stroud, Jonas Blixt

7:35 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Francesco Molinari, Justin Thomas

7:45 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Tony Finau

7:55 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Lucas Glover, Beau Hossler

8:05 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Martin Laird, Freddie Jacobson

8:15 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Richy Werenski

8:25 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Harold Varner III, Stephan Jaeger

8:35 a.m. -- Curtis Luck, Dylan Frittelli, Viktor Hovland

8:45 a.m. -- Ben Silverman, Chase Wright, Michael Miller

12 p.m. -- Morgan Hoffmann, Trey Mullinax, Adam Schenk

12:10 p.m. -- Boo Weekley, Abraham Ancer, Roger Sloan

12:20 p.m. -- Shawn Stefani, Seamus Power, Sebastián Muñoz

12:30 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Russell Knox, Tommy Fleetwood

12:40 p.m. -- Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Mackenzie Hughes

12:50 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Brice Garnett, Kyle Stanley

1 p.m. -- Martin Trainer, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

1:10 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Louis Oosthuizen, Bud Cauley

1:20 p.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Scott Langley, Sam Saunders

1:30 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein

1:40 p.m. -- Anders Albertson, José de Jesús Rodríguez, Collin Morikawa

1:50 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, John Chin, Justin Suh

2 p.m. -- Wes Roach, Seth Reeves, Ryan McCormick