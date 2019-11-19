2019 RSM Classic tee times, viewer's guide

The RSM Classic is the final event of the fall portion of the 2019-'20 PGA Tour. Local resident and tournament host Davis Love III also will be playing at the grand unveiling of the newly-designed Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.
The 2018 champion, Charles Howell III, will be defending his title after a playoff victory over Patrick Rodgers a year ago. It was Howell's first PGA Tour win since 2007. Along with Howell, Presidents Cup players Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, and Adam Hadwin are among the featured players in this week's event. Georgians such as Patton Kizzire, Zach Johnson, Harris English and J.T. Poston also will be teeing it up.
Brendon Todd, who played college golf at the University of Georgia, will be looking to win his third straight PGA Tour event. He’s the first player to win two straight starts since Bryson DeChambeau at the first two FedEx Cup Playoff events in 2018.
The RSM winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a first-place check of $1.188 million from a total purse of $6.6 million.
TV Schedule
Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. EDT, and on Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. EDT.
Thursday Tee Times
No. 1 Tee, Seaside Course
9:15 a.m. -- Boo Weekley, Johnson Wagner, Sepp Straka
9:25 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Cameron Tringale, Tom Hoge
9:35 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett
9:45 a.m. -- Luke List, Doc Redman, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
9:55 a.m. -- Mark Anderson, Nelson Ledesma, Vincent Whaley
10:05 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Sebastian Cappelen, Vince Covello
10:15 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith, Henry Chung
10:25 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Bronson Burgoon, Brandon Hagy
10:35 a.m. -- John Merrick, Alex Noren, Zac Blair
10:45 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Charles Howell III, Davis Love III
10:55 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell
11:05 a.m. -- Freddie Jacobson, D.J. Trahan, David Hearn
11:15 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Tyler McCumber, Cole Miller
No. 10 Tee, Seaside Course
9:15 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Derek Ernst, Jonathan Byrd
9:25 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Ricky Barnes, Scott Harrington
9:35 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Andrew Landry, Ted Potter, Jr.
9:45 a.m. -- Adam Long, Hudson Swafford, Stewart Cink
9:55 a.m. -- James Hahn, Nick Watney, Roberto Castro
10:05 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Rob Oppenheim, Zack Sucher
10:15 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Tim Weinhart, Dru Love
10:25 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, Robert Garrigus
10:35 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson
10:45 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Jim Furyk
10:55 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, D.A. Points, K.J. Choi
11:05 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Bill Haas, Sangmoon Bae
11:15 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Davis Thompson
No. 1 Tee, Plantation Course
9:15 a.m. -- Chad Campbell, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk
9:25 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Ben Martin, Anirban Lahiri
9:35 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Dylan Frittelli, Si Woo Kim
9:45 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard
9:55 a.m. -- Arjun Atwal, Shawn Stefani, Josh Teater
10:05 a.m. -- Rafael Campos, Harry Higgs, Ryan Brehm
10:15 a.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Wes Roach, Ben Taylor
10:25 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Chesson Hadley
10:35 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Vaughn Taylor, Tim Herron
10:45 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Brendan Steele, Kevin Chappell
10:55 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Kevin Streelman, Matt Jones
11:05 a.m. -- Chris Baker, Michael Gellerman, Matt Atkins
11:15 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Doug Ghim, Kyle Reifers
No. 10 Tee, Plantation Course
9:15 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Cameron Percy, Sam Ryder
9:25 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Martin Laird, Beau Hossler
9:35 a.m. -- Harris English, Denny McCarthy, Scottie Scheffler
9:45 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson
9:55 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook
10:05 a.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Maverick McNealy, Greyson Sigg
10:15 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Kristoffer Ventura, Will Gordon
10:25 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, George McNeill, Rory Sabbatini
10:35 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Ben Crane, Tim Wilkinson
10:45 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Ryan Armour, Luke Donald
10:55 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, J.J. Spaun
11:05 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Rhein Gibson, Davis Riley
11:15 a.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Cameron Davis, Akshay Bhatia
Friday Tee Times
No. 1 Tee, Seaside Course
9:15 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, George McNeill, Rory Sabbatini
9:25 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Ben Crane, Tim Wilkinson
9:35 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Ryan Armour, Luke Donald
9:45 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, J.J. Spaun
9:55 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Rhein Gibson, Davis Riley
10:05 a.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Cameron Davis, Akshay Bhatia
10:15 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Cameron Percy, Sam Ryder
10:25 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Martin Laird, Beau Hossler
10:35 a.m. -- Harris English, Denny McCarthy, Scottie Scheffler
10:45 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson
10:55 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook
11:05 a.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Maverick McNealy, Greyson Sigg
11:15 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Kristoffer Ventura, Will Gordon
No. 10 Tee, Seaside Course
9:15 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Chesson Hadley
9:25 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Vaughn Taylor, Tim Herron
9:35 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Brendan Steele, Kevin Chappell
9:45 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Kevin Streelman, Matt Jones
9:55 a.m. -- Chris Baker, Michael Gellerman, Matt Atkins
10:05 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Doug Ghim, Kyle Reifers
10:15 a.m. -- Chad Campbell, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk
10:25 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Ben Martin, Anirban Lahiri
10:35 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Dylan Frittelli, Si Woo Kim
10:45 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard
10:55 a.m. -- Arjun Atwal, Shawn Stefani, Josh Teater
11:05 a.m. -- Rafael Campos, Harry Higgs, Ryan Brehm
11:15 a.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Wes Roach, Ben Taylor
No. 1 Tee, Plantation Course
9:15 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, Robert Garrigus
9:25 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson
9:35 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Jim Furyk
9:45 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, D.A. Points, K.J. Choi
9:55 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Bill Haas, Sangmoon Bae
10:05 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Davis Thompson
10:15 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Derek Ernst, Jonathan Byrd
10:25 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Ricky Barnes, Scott Harrington
10:35 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Andrew Landry, Ted Potter, Jr.
10:45 a.m. -- Adam Long, Hudson Swafford, Stewart Cink
10:55 a.m. -- James Hahn, Nick Watney, Roberto Castro
11:05 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Rob Oppenheim, Zack Sucher
11:15 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Tim Weinhart, Dru Love
No. 10 Tee, Plantation Course
9:15 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Bronson Burgoon, Brandon Hagy
9:25 a.m. -- John Merrick, Alex Noren, Zac Blair
9:35 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Charles Howell III, Davis Love III
9:45 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell
9:55 a.m. -- Freddie Jacobson, D.J. Trahan, David Hearn
10:05 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Tyler McCumber, Cole Miller
10:15 a.m. -- Boo Weekley, Johnson Wagner, Sepp Straka
10:25 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Cameron Tringale, Tom Hoge
10:35 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett
10:45 a.m. -- Luke List, Doc Redman, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
10:55 a.m. -- Mark Anderson, Nelson Ledesma, Vincent Whaley
11:05 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Sebastian Cappelen, Vince Covello
11:15 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith, Henry Chung