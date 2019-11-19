2019 RSM Classic tee times, viewer's guide

The RSM Classic is the final event of the fall portion of the 2019-'20 PGA Tour. Local resident and tournament host Davis Love III also will be playing at the grand unveiling of the newly-designed Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.

The 2018 champion, Charles Howell III, will be defending his title after a playoff victory over Patrick Rodgers a year ago. It was Howell's first PGA Tour win since 2007. Along with Howell, Presidents Cup players Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, and Adam Hadwin are among the featured players in this week's event. Georgians such as Patton Kizzire, Zach Johnson, Harris English and J.T. Poston also will be teeing it up.

Brendon Todd, who played college golf at the University of Georgia, will be looking to win his third straight PGA Tour event . He’s the first player to win two straight starts since Bryson DeChambeau at the first two FedEx Cup Playoff events in 2018.

The RSM winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a first-place check of $1.188 million from a total purse of $6.6 million.

TV Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. EDT, and on Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. EDT.

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee, Seaside Course

9:15 a.m. -- Boo Weekley, Johnson Wagner, Sepp Straka

9:25 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Cameron Tringale, Tom Hoge

9:35 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett

9:45 a.m. -- Luke List, Doc Redman, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

9:55 a.m. -- Mark Anderson, Nelson Ledesma, Vincent Whaley

10:05 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Sebastian Cappelen, Vince Covello

10:15 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith, Henry Chung

10:25 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Bronson Burgoon, Brandon Hagy

10:35 a.m. -- John Merrick, Alex Noren, Zac Blair

10:45 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Charles Howell III, Davis Love III

10:55 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell

11:05 a.m. -- Freddie Jacobson, D.J. Trahan, David Hearn

11:15 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Tyler McCumber, Cole Miller

No. 10 Tee, Seaside Course

9:15 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Derek Ernst, Jonathan Byrd

9:25 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Ricky Barnes, Scott Harrington

9:35 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Andrew Landry, Ted Potter, Jr.

9:45 a.m. -- Adam Long, Hudson Swafford, Stewart Cink

9:55 a.m. -- James Hahn, Nick Watney, Roberto Castro

10:05 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Rob Oppenheim, Zack Sucher

10:15 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Tim Weinhart, Dru Love

10:25 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, Robert Garrigus

10:35 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson

10:45 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Jim Furyk

10:55 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, D.A. Points, K.J. Choi

11:05 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Bill Haas, Sangmoon Bae

11:15 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Davis Thompson

No. 1 Tee, Plantation Course

9:15 a.m. -- Chad Campbell, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk

9:25 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Ben Martin, Anirban Lahiri

9:35 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Dylan Frittelli, Si Woo Kim

9:45 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard

9:55 a.m. -- Arjun Atwal, Shawn Stefani, Josh Teater

10:05 a.m. -- Rafael Campos, Harry Higgs, Ryan Brehm

10:15 a.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Wes Roach, Ben Taylor

10:25 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Chesson Hadley

10:35 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Vaughn Taylor, Tim Herron

10:45 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Brendan Steele, Kevin Chappell

10:55 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Kevin Streelman, Matt Jones

11:05 a.m. -- Chris Baker, Michael Gellerman, Matt Atkins

11:15 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Doug Ghim, Kyle Reifers

No. 10 Tee, Plantation Course

9:15 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Cameron Percy, Sam Ryder

9:25 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Martin Laird, Beau Hossler

9:35 a.m. -- Harris English, Denny McCarthy, Scottie Scheffler

9:45 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson

9:55 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook

10:05 a.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Maverick McNealy, Greyson Sigg

10:15 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Kristoffer Ventura, Will Gordon

10:25 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, George McNeill, Rory Sabbatini

10:35 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Ben Crane, Tim Wilkinson

10:45 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Ryan Armour, Luke Donald

10:55 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, J.J. Spaun

11:05 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Rhein Gibson, Davis Riley

11:15 a.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Cameron Davis, Akshay Bhatia

Friday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee, Seaside Course

9:15 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, George McNeill, Rory Sabbatini

9:25 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Ben Crane, Tim Wilkinson

9:35 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Ryan Armour, Luke Donald

9:45 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, J.J. Spaun

9:55 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Rhein Gibson, Davis Riley

10:05 a.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Cameron Davis, Akshay Bhatia

10:15 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Cameron Percy, Sam Ryder

10:25 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Martin Laird, Beau Hossler

10:35 a.m. -- Harris English, Denny McCarthy, Scottie Scheffler

10:45 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson

10:55 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook

11:05 a.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Maverick McNealy, Greyson Sigg

11:15 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Kristoffer Ventura, Will Gordon

No. 10 Tee, Seaside Course

9:15 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Chesson Hadley

9:25 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Vaughn Taylor, Tim Herron

9:35 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Brendan Steele, Kevin Chappell

9:45 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Kevin Streelman, Matt Jones

9:55 a.m. -- Chris Baker, Michael Gellerman, Matt Atkins

10:05 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Doug Ghim, Kyle Reifers

10:15 a.m. -- Chad Campbell, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk

10:25 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Ben Martin, Anirban Lahiri

10:35 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Dylan Frittelli, Si Woo Kim

10:45 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard

10:55 a.m. -- Arjun Atwal, Shawn Stefani, Josh Teater

11:05 a.m. -- Rafael Campos, Harry Higgs, Ryan Brehm

11:15 a.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Wes Roach, Ben Taylor

No. 1 Tee, Plantation Course

9:15 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, Robert Garrigus

9:25 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson

9:35 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Jim Furyk

9:45 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, D.A. Points, K.J. Choi

9:55 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Bill Haas, Sangmoon Bae

10:05 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Davis Thompson

10:15 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Derek Ernst, Jonathan Byrd

10:25 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Ricky Barnes, Scott Harrington

10:35 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Andrew Landry, Ted Potter, Jr.

10:45 a.m. -- Adam Long, Hudson Swafford, Stewart Cink

10:55 a.m. -- James Hahn, Nick Watney, Roberto Castro

11:05 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Rob Oppenheim, Zack Sucher

11:15 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Tim Weinhart, Dru Love

No. 10 Tee, Plantation Course

9:15 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Bronson Burgoon, Brandon Hagy

9:25 a.m. -- John Merrick, Alex Noren, Zac Blair

9:35 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Charles Howell III, Davis Love III

9:45 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell

9:55 a.m. -- Freddie Jacobson, D.J. Trahan, David Hearn

10:05 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Tyler McCumber, Cole Miller

10:15 a.m. -- Boo Weekley, Johnson Wagner, Sepp Straka

10:25 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Cameron Tringale, Tom Hoge

10:35 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett

10:45 a.m. -- Luke List, Doc Redman, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

10:55 a.m. -- Mark Anderson, Nelson Ledesma, Vincent Whaley

11:05 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Sebastian Cappelen, Vince Covello

11:15 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith, Henry Chung

