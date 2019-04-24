USC, Stanford, Texas and Duke each earned No. 1 seeds as the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announced its selections of 72 teams and 24 individuals to participate in the four 2019 NCAA Women’s Regionals, May 6-8.
Defending NCAA champion Arizona, which returns four players from last year's title team (seniors Haley Moore and Bianca Pagdanganan, junior Sandra Nordass and sophomore Yu-Sang Hou), received the No. 2 seed in the East Lansing Regional. The Wildcats, who finished second to USC last week at the Pac-12 Women's Championship, were one of nine schools from the conference to receive a regional bid. Twelve SEC schools earned spots, while six from the Big 12 and nine from the ACC are in the NCAA postseason. Seven schools from the Big Ten received bids.
Six teams and three individuals will advance from each of the four NCAA Women's Regional tournaments (54-hole stroke-play competitions) to the 2019 NCAA Women’s Championship at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 17-22.
RELATED: This year's college postseason has just begun and I already has a new hero
For the fifth year, the national championship will include a stroke-play segment to determine the individual champion (72 holes) and whittle the field down to eight schools who then compete in a head-to-head match-play bracket to determine a team champion. Eighteen different programs have advanced to match play in the four years since the format was adopted, with Stanford and USC being the only two schools to reach match play all four years.
Since match play was incorporated into the NCAA D-I Women's Championship, interesting only schools from the Pac-12 have won the team title: Stanford in 2015 beating Baylor, Washington in 2016 knocking off Stanford, Arizona State in 2017 defeating Northwestern and Arizona last season outlasting Alabama.
CLE ELUM REGIONAL
Tumble Creek Golf Club, Cle Elum, Wash.
Hosted by Washington
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)
USC (Pac-12)
Arkansas
South Carolina
Northwestern
Washington
Miami (Fla.)
Oregon
San Jose State
Oregon State
Old Dominion
Iowa State
San Diego State (Mountain West)
UCF
Ohio State (Big Ten)
California State University, Sacramento (Big Sky)
New Mexico State (WAC)
Boston University (Patriot League)
Southern Illinois (Missouri Valley )
Individuals
Sophie Hausmann, Idaho
Polly Mack, UNLV
Rose Huang, BYU
Chanikan (Pluem) Yongyuan, Southern Utah
Christine Danielsson, UC Davis
Elizabeth Prior, UNLV
NORMAN REGIONAL
Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Okla.
Hosted by Oklahoma
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)
Texas (Big 12)
Wake Forest (ACC)
Florida
Arizona State
Oklahoma
TCU
Pepperdine
Purdue
Mississippi (SEC)
Texas Tech
Mississippi State
Virginia Tech
North Carolina State
Texas A&M
UT-San Antonio (Conference USA)
UNC Wilmington (Colonial Athletic Association)
Sam Houston State (Southland)
Fairleigh Dickinson University (Northeast)
Individuals
Michaela Fletcher, Memphis
Lauren Cox, North Texas
Brigitte Dunne, SMU
Lianna Bailey, Oklahoma State
Han-Hsuan Yu, Oklahoma State
Lorena Tseng, Tulsa
EAST LANSING REGIONAL
Forest Akers West Golf Course, East Lansing, Mich.
Hosted by Michigan State
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)
Stanford
Arizona
Kent State (MAC)
UCLA
Michigan State
Campbell (Big South)
Illinois
Baylor
North Carolina
Georgia
Louisville
Augusta
LSU
Indiana
Long Beach State (Big West)
Xavier (Big East)
Harvard (Ivy League)
IUPUI (Horizon League)
Individuals
Hee Ying Loy, East Tennessee State
Emma Albrecht, Notre Dame
Kirsty Hodgkins, Colorado
Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, UNC Charlotte
Ashley Lau, Michigan
Tereza Melecka, East Tennessee State
AUBURN REGIONAL
Saugahatchee Country Club, Opelika, Ala.
Hosted by Auburn
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)
Duke
Vanderbilt
Florida State
Auburn
Virginia
Furman (Southern)
Clemson
Houston (American Athletic)
Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun)
Alabama
Tennessee
Cal-Berkeley
Maryland
East Carolina
Denver (Summit League)
South Alabama (Sun Belt)
Albany (Metro Atlantic Athletic)
Murray State (Ohio Valley)
Individuals
Leonie Bettel, Kentucky
Brigitte Thibault, Fresno State
Hanley Long, Middle Tennessee State
Monica San Juan, Chattanooga
Anne-Charlotte Mora, Texas State
Victoria Huskey, College of Charleston
Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game