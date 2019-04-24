USC, Stanford, Texas and Duke each earned No. 1 seeds as the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announced its selections of 72 teams and 24 individuals to participate in the four 2019 NCAA Women’s Regionals, May 6-8.

Defending NCAA champion Arizona, which returns four players from last year's title team (seniors Haley Moore and Bianca Pagdanganan, junior Sandra Nordass and sophomore Yu-Sang Hou), received the No. 2 seed in the East Lansing Regional. The Wildcats, who finished second to USC last week at the Pac-12 Women's Championship, were one of nine schools from the conference to receive a regional bid. Twelve SEC schools earned spots, while six from the Big 12 and nine from the ACC are in the NCAA postseason. Seven schools from the Big Ten received bids.

Six teams and three individuals will advance from each of the four NCAA Women's Regional tournaments (54-hole stroke-play competitions) to the 2019 NCAA Women’s Championship at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 17-22.

For the fifth year, the national championship will include a stroke-play segment to determine the individual champion (72 holes) and whittle the field down to eight schools who then compete in a head-to-head match-play bracket to determine a team champion. Eighteen different programs have advanced to match play in the four years since the format was adopted, with Stanford and USC being the only two schools to reach match play all four years.

Since match play was incorporated into the NCAA D-I Women's Championship, interesting only schools from the Pac-12 have won the team title: Stanford in 2015 beating Baylor, Washington in 2016 knocking off Stanford, Arizona State in 2017 defeating Northwestern and Arizona last season outlasting Alabama.

CLE ELUM REGIONAL

Tumble Creek Golf Club, Cle Elum, Wash.

Hosted by Washington

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

USC (Pac-12)

Arkansas

South Carolina

Northwestern

Washington

Miami (Fla.)

Oregon

San Jose State

Oregon State

Old Dominion

Iowa State

San Diego State (Mountain West)

UCF

Ohio State (Big Ten)

California State University, Sacramento (Big Sky)

New Mexico State (WAC)

Boston University (Patriot League)

Southern Illinois (Missouri Valley )

Individuals

Sophie Hausmann, Idaho

Polly Mack, UNLV

Rose Huang, BYU

Chanikan (Pluem) Yongyuan, Southern Utah

Christine Danielsson, UC Davis

Elizabeth Prior, UNLV

NORMAN REGIONAL

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Okla.

Hosted by Oklahoma

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Texas (Big 12)

Wake Forest (ACC)

Florida

Arizona State

Oklahoma

TCU

Pepperdine

Purdue

Mississippi (SEC)

Texas Tech

Mississippi State

Virginia Tech

North Carolina State

Texas A&M

UT-San Antonio (Conference USA)

UNC Wilmington (Colonial Athletic Association)

Sam Houston State (Southland)

Fairleigh Dickinson University (Northeast)

Individuals

Michaela Fletcher, Memphis

Lauren Cox, North Texas

Brigitte Dunne, SMU

Lianna Bailey, Oklahoma State

Han-Hsuan Yu, Oklahoma State

Lorena Tseng, Tulsa

EAST LANSING REGIONAL

Forest Akers West Golf Course, East Lansing, Mich.

Hosted by Michigan State

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Stanford

Arizona

Kent State (MAC)

UCLA

Michigan State

Campbell (Big South)

Illinois

Baylor

North Carolina

Georgia

Louisville

Augusta

LSU

Indiana

Long Beach State (Big West)

Xavier (Big East)

Harvard (Ivy League)

IUPUI (Horizon League)

Individuals

Hee Ying Loy, East Tennessee State

Emma Albrecht, Notre Dame

Kirsty Hodgkins, Colorado

Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, UNC Charlotte

Ashley Lau, Michigan

Tereza Melecka, East Tennessee State

AUBURN REGIONAL

Saugahatchee Country Club, Opelika, Ala.

Hosted by Auburn

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in parenthesis)

Duke

Vanderbilt

Florida State

Auburn

Virginia

Furman (Southern)

Clemson

Houston (American Athletic)

Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun)

Alabama

Tennessee

Cal-Berkeley

Maryland

East Carolina

Denver (Summit League)

South Alabama (Sun Belt)

Albany (Metro Atlantic Athletic)

Murray State (Ohio Valley)

Individuals

Leonie Bettel, Kentucky

Brigitte Thibault, Fresno State

Hanley Long, Middle Tennessee State

Monica San Juan, Chattanooga

Anne-Charlotte Mora, Texas State

Victoria Huskey, College of Charleston

