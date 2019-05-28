2019 Memorial Tournament tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour goes from Texas to Ohio this week for the Memorial Tournament, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, which is perhaps Jack Nicklaus' most famous design. The tournament was first played in 1976 and has produced a host of great champions since, including Nicklaus himself (twice), Greg Norman and Tom Watson (twice each), and Tiger Woods, who has won the event a staggering five times, the first three of which came consecutively between 1999 and 2001.

Woods will look to make it a sixth this week as he makes his first start since the PGA Championship and what will be his last before the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. After a long layoff between the Masters and the PGA, the 15-time major winner looked a bit rusty at Bethpage Black, missing the cut with rounds of 72 and 73. Prior to that, he had not missed a cut since the previous year's U.S. Open at Shinnecock, and had finished T-20 or better in five of his six starts in 2019. It's a safe bet Woods will not only make the cut this week, but be in the mix on the weekend. He's owned this course for his entire career, though his last victory at Jack's place came in 2012.

In the first two rounds he'll play alongside Justin Rose, a winner at Muirfield Village in 2010, and Bryson DeChambeau, the defending champion. They'll go off the 10th tee on Thursday at 8:26 a.m. and off the first tee on Friday at 1:16 p.m. Other groups to watch include Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas (8:15 a.m. Thursday) and Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler (1:16 p.m. Thursday). McIlroy is the tournament favorite at 8/1 odds, while Woods checks in as the second favorite at 12/1. Fowler, Kuchar, Rose and Patrick Cantlay are all 16/1.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. CBS will take over on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. and Sunday beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Dublin on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee

7:20 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Sam Burns, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

7:31 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:42 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Anirban Lahiri, J.J. Spaun

7:53 a.m. -- Charles Howell III, Brice Garnett, Ted Potter, Jr.

8:04 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson

8:15 a.m. -- Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Austin Cook

8:26 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Ryan Armour, Martin Kaymer

8:37 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Knox

8:48 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Tyrrell Hatton, Bronson Burgoon

8:59 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Matt Every, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:10 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Brian Gay, Sam Ryder

12:21 p.m. -- Bill Haas, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson

12:32 p.m. -- Branden Grace, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston

12:43 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Andrew Landry, Luke Donald

12:54 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau

1:05 p.m. -- Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

1:16 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

1:27 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Patton Kizzire, Louis Oosthuizen

1:38 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Harold Varner III, Haotong Li

1:49 p.m. -- Ryan Fox, Shubhankar Sharma, Will Grimmer

No. 10 Tee

7:20 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Boo Weekley, Adam Schenk

7:31 a.m. -- Kelly Kraft, Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz

7:42 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Lucas Glover, Luke List

7:53 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Ernie Els

8:04 a.m. -- Max Homa, Pat Perez, Jason Dufner

8:15 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

8:26 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

8:37 a.m. -- Corey Conners, J.B. Holmes, Chesson Hadley

8:48 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Rory Sabbatini, Peter Uihlein

8:59 a.m. -- David Lipsky, Alvaro Ortiz, Norman Xiong

12:10 p.m. -- David Lingmerth, Abraham Ancer, Beau Hossler

12:21 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch

12:32 p.m. -- Bud Cauley, Whee Kim, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:43 p.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele

12:54 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman

1:05 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Emiliano Grillo, Jim Furyk

1:16 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Si Woo Kim, K.J. Choi

1:27 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Danny Willett, Steve Stricker

1:38 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Nick Watney, Alex Noren

1:49 p.m. -- Joost Luiten, Justin Suh, Jovan Rebula