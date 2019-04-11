Trending
The Masters

2019 Masters: Tiger Woods brought back the mock turtleneck and Twitter freaked out

By
14 minutes ago
The Masters - Round One
Mike Ehrmann(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Here we've spent a decade blaming Tiger Woods' woes on a car wreck and personal issues and swing changes and back injuries and a lack of confidence. Turns out the real problem was abandoning the mock turtleneck.

Last week Nike revealed that Woods would be reviving the Steve Jobs ensemble for the Masters, a style Woods made popular in the mid-2000s. A shirt Woods also wore at the 2005 Masters, the fourth of his green jackets.

But Woods hasn't hit pay dirt at Augusta in the 14 years since, so hoping to tap into that throwback magic, Woods emerged at Augusta on Thursday in the no-collar tunic...and Twitter lost its damn mind.

And this was before Woods birdied the second hole.

It's not even noon yet, but if social media is to be believed—and if history has taught us anything, it's that it's a forum of unfiltered truths—Woods is clearly winning this rodeo by seven shots.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Masters

2019 Masters: Tiger Woods brought back the mock turtleneck and Twitter freaked out

14 minutes ago
The Loop

Frank Kaminsky's 'The Office' shoes are the style statement of the NBA season

23 minutes ago
Never Change, Torts

John Tortorella's F-bomb-laced pregame speech will make you want to run through 10 brick walls

3 hours ago
The Masters

Masters 2019: The most precious pictures from the Masters Par-3 Contest

17 hours ago
Coming Prepared

Masters 2019: Tony Finau returned to the scene of the crime with his new, special edition shoe...

19 hours ago
Par-3 Contest

Masters 2019: Sergio Garcia's wife shows off impressive swing at Masters Par-3 Contest

20 hours ago
Because It's The Cup

Bud Light promises to create a 'Bud Lightning' beer if Tampa Bay wins the Stanley Cup. LET'S...

21 hours ago
Shoe Me The Money

Professional sports gambler smashes one-day Jeopardy! record with hammer made of money

a day ago
Miserable Bastards

Grumpy ump has no time for Finn the Bat Dog, gets booed off the planet

April 10, 2019
Masters merch

Masters 2019: 12 man cave essentials from the Masters Golf Shop

April 10, 2019
Sorry, Eh

Joey Votto gets beaned, politely tosses ball back to pitcher, is such a nice guy that it's

April 10, 2019
Masters Eats

Masters 2019: The curious case of the original pimento cheese recipe (and how you can now buy...

April 10, 2019
Going All-In

Masters 2019: Someone bet $85,000 on Tiger Woods winning his fifth green jacket—and the payout...

April 9, 2019
The Masters

Masters 2019: Phil Mickelson confirms outrageous Jordan Spieth wedding story, warms up with of...

April 9, 2019
Tiger's new look

Masters 2019: What you need to know about the new logo Tiger Woods' wore at Masters press...

April 9, 2019
Peak John Daly

Masters 2019: John Daly autographs woman's bare behind in an Augusta parking lot in most John...

April 9, 2019
Pros and Autographs

Masters 2019: The only kid Phil Mickelson has ever refused to give an autograph to is...

April 9, 2019
Masters Mimicry

Conor Sketches is back with a fresh batch of hilarious Masters impressions

April 9, 2019
Related
The LoopThe most improbable Masters invite ever, a PGA Tour…
The LoopMasters 2019: Our 7 favorite moments of Bryson DeCh…
Golf News & ToursMasters 2019: Rory's Grand Slam, Tiger's 15th major…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection