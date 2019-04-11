2019 Masters: Tiger Woods brought back the mock turtleneck and Twitter freaked out

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Here we've spent a decade blaming Tiger Woods' woes on a car wreck and personal issues and swing changes and back injuries and a lack of confidence. Turns out the real problem was abandoning the mock turtleneck.

Last week Nike revealed that Woods would be reviving the Steve Jobs ensemble for the Masters, a style Woods made popular in the mid-2000s. A shirt Woods also wore at the 2005 Masters, the fourth of his green jackets.

But Woods hasn't hit pay dirt at Augusta in the 14 years since, so hoping to tap into that throwback magic, Woods emerged at Augusta on Thursday in the no-collar tunic...and Twitter lost its damn mind.

And this was before Woods birdied the second hole.

It's not even noon yet, but if social media is to be believed—and if history has taught us anything, it's that it's a forum of unfiltered truths—Woods is clearly winning this rodeo by seven shots.

