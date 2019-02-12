2019 Genesis Open tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour makes the last stop of its annual West Coast Swing this week at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Ca., for the Genesis Open, hosted by the Tiger Woods foundation. Woods will be back in action this week, making his first start since Torrey Pines.

Riviera holds special meaning for Woods as the site of his first career start on the PGA Tour in 1992, when he missed the cut as a 16-year-old high school sophomore. He's played Riviera numerous times since, but, amazingly, none of his 14 wins in the state of California have come in the event. Though he has come close over the years, finishing runner-up twice (1998, 1999), T-5 in 2003 and T-7 in 2004. Last year, in his first start at Riviera since 2006, Woods missed the cut.

This year, he looks to make the weekend alongside the same duo he played with here in 2018, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. The super group tees off on Thursday at 3:22 p.m. ET, and they all hope to get off to a better start than they did last year, when they combined to shoot one under par as a trio in the opening round. McIlroy grabbed headlines that week for his comments the craziness of a Tiger crowd, something he'll be dealing with again on Thursday and Friday this week.

Other marquee names in the field include Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth. Bubba Watson, who has won this event three times in the last five years, will also tee it up alongside Dustin Johnson, who won here in 2017.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from the Pacific Palisades on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

9:40 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im

9:50 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell

10:01 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Brian Gay, Patrick Rodgers

10:11 a.m. -- Charles Howell III, Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau

10:22 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Paul Casey, Brian Harman

10:32 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Pat Perez, Adam Hadwin

10:43 a.m. -- Adam Long, Russell Henley, Danny Willett

10:53 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford

11:04 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Martin Laird, Rafa Cabrera Bello

11:14 a.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston

11:25 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Joel Dahmen, Joaquin Niemann

11:35 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Michael Block

2:40 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Shawn Stefani

2:50 p.m. -- Luke List, Anirban Lahiri, Sam Saunders

3:01 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Ernie Els, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

3:11 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm

3:22 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy

3:32 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Jonas Blixt, Adam Scott

3:43 p.m. -- Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples

3:53 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Jason Dufner, Si Woo Kim

4:04 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Scott Brown, J.J. Spaun

4:14 p.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, C.T. Pan, Sam Ryder

4:25 p.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Max Homa, Kim Knous

4:35 p.m. -- Curtis Luck, Seth Reeves, Lukas Euler

No. 10 Tee

9:40 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Bud Cauley, Ollie Schniederjans

9:50 a.m. -- Robert Garrigus, Louis Oosthuizen, Brandon Harkins

10:01 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Freddie Jacobson, Peter Uihlein

10:11 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson

10:22 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

10:32 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Martin Kaymer, K.J. Choi

10:43 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh, Tommy Fleetwood

10:53 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, D.A. Points, Rod Pampling

11:04 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Morgan Hoffmann, Kelly Kraft

11:14 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, John Huh, Ryan Blaum

11:25 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Chase Wright, Anders Albertson

11:35 a.m. -- Cameron Davis, Kyle Jones, Tae Hee Lee

2:40 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Whee Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

2:50 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Robert Streb, Seamus Power

3:01 p.m. -- John Senden, Harris English, Beau Hossler

3:11 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Sangmoon Bae

3:22 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Cody Gribble, Chez Reavie

3:32 p.m. -- Michael Kim, Chris Stroud, Mackenzie Hughes

3:43 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Ted Potter, Jr., Grayson Murray

3:53 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Satoshi Kodaira, Patrick Cantlay

4:04 p.m. -- James Hahn, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Langley

4:14 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Abraham Ancer, Bronson Burgoon

4:25 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger

4:35 p.m. -- Julian Etulain, Timothy O'Neal, Richard H. Lee