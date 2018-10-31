2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour returns to the United States this week for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, held at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. What's normally a quiet fall season event gets kicked up a notch this week thanks to a strong field featuring a few stars who added the Shriners to their schedule to fulfill the PGA Tour's minimum appearance requirement.

Leading the way in that group is Jordan Spieth, who is making his first career start in a fall event in the U.S. this week . It's also his first start of the 2018-'19 season, and his first since the BMW Championship, though he did play in the Ryder Cup. He'll look to get off to a good start in Vegas as he hopes to get back in the winner's circle this season.

Other big names in the field include Rickie Fowler, one of the two favorites to win this week along with WGC-HSBC Champions runner-up Tony Finau. Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson and defending champion Patrick Cantlay will also tee it up, as will Cameron Champ, fresh off his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

TV Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage of all four rounds starting Thursday and Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET and concluding at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday coverage will begin at 4:30 p.m., while Sunday it begins at 3:30 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Las Vegas on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

10 a.m. -- Harris English, Lucas Glover, Harold Varner III

10:10 a.m -- Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Dominic Bozzelli

10:20 a.m -- Alex Cejka, Alex Prugh, Brandon Hagy

10:30 a.m -- Wesley Bryan, Hudson Swafford, Brian Gay

10:40 a.m -- Curtis Luck, Satoshi Kodaira, Rod Pampling

10:50 a.m -- Si Woo Kim, Cody Gribble, Davis Love III

11 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Jim Furyk, Sangmoon Bae

11:10 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Whee Kim, Ollie Schniederjans

11:20 a.m. -- Freddie Jacobson, Ryan Palmer, Roberto Castro

11:30 a.m. -- Roberto Diaz, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Nick Hardy

11:40 a.m. -- Cameron Davis, Kyle Jones, Shintaro Ban

2:35 p.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Kevin Streelman, John Huh

2:45 p.m. -- James Hahn, Scott Langley, Sam Ryder

2:55 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Joaquin Niemann, Tyler Duncan

3:05 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

3:15 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Ryan Moore, Tony Finau

3:25 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Jhonattan Vegas, Jason Dufner

3:35 p.m. -- Ryan Blaum, Abraham Ancer, J.T. Poston

3:45 p.m. -- Bud Cauley, Sung Kang, Bronson Burgoon

3:55 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, John Chin, Rob Oppenheim

4:05 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Adam Svensson, Dylan Meyer

4:15 p.m. -- Roger Sloan, Kramer Hickok, George Cunningham

Tee No. 10

10 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Josh Teater, Trey Mullinax

10:10 a.m -- John Senden, D.J. Trahan, Peter Uihlein

10:20 a.m -- Jason Kokrak, Shawn Stefani, Brandon Harkins

10:30 a.m -- Cameron Champ, Aaron Wise, Jordan Spieth

10:40 a.m -- Kevin Tway, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay

10:50 a.m -- Austin Cook, Chris Stroud, Chesson Hadley

11 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Steve Marino, Anirban Lahiri

11:10 a.m. -- Kenny Perry, J.J. Spaun, Beau Hossler

11:20 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Anders Albertson, Kevin Dougherty

11:30 a.m. -- Wes Roach, Sebastian Munoz, Preston Otte

11:40 a.m. -- Jose de jesus Rodriguez, Martin Trainer, Doug Ghim

2:35 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Matt Jones, Tom Hoge

2:45 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Nick Taylor, Rory Sabbatini

2:55 p.m. -- Nick Watney, Patrick Rodgers, Richy Werenski

3:05 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Grayson Murray, Jonas Blixt

3:15 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Stadler

3:25 p.m. -- Michael Kim, Brice Garnett, Brendan Steele

3:35 p.m. -- Scott Stallings, Kelly Kraft, Seamus Power

3:45 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Joel Dahmen, Denny McCarthy

3:55 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Sungjae Im, Seth Reeves

4:05 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Chase Wright, Kristoffer Ventura

4:15 p.m. -- Max Homa, Stephan Jaeger, Cole Nygren