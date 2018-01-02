2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions tee times, viewer's guide

After a long, four-week layoff, the PGA Tour is finally back in Hawaii this week for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Okay, maybe not that long, but golf's absence was certainly felt over the holiday season, and it will officially mean something again on Thursday when 34 of the winners from the 2016-2017 season on the PGA Tour tee it up on the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Among the small field are seven of the top 10 players in the world, including Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and defending champion Justin Thomas. All three of them could capture their second career Tournament of Champions victory with a win this week. Rickie Fowler is also in the field, fresh off his impressive win at the Hero World Challenge, which featured a final round 61.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET and on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

3:10 p.m. -- Ryan Armour, Austin Cook

3:20 p.m. -- Patton Kizzire, D.A. Points

3:30 p.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Chris Stroud

3:40 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Grayson Murray

3:50 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau

4 p.m. -- Wesley Bryan, Billy Horschel

4:10 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford

4:20 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Jason Dufner

4:30 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Kevin Chappell

4:40 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Brian Harman

4:50 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas

5 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Pat Perez

5:10 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner

5:20 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

5:30 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman

5:40 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson

5:50 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

