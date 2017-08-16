2017 Wyndham Championship tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour is in Greensboro, North Carolina this week for the Wyndham Championship, the final stop before the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Playing host is Sedgefield Country Club, the only Donald Ross design that hosts a regular PGA Tour event besides the TOUR Championship, held at East Lake Golf Club.

It's the last chance for players on the bubble of the FedEx Cup top 125 to jockey for position and earn a spot in the Northern Trust next week. Names currently hovering on that bubble that are in this week's field include 2006 U.S. Open champ Geoff Ogilvy (125th), 2010 U.S. Open champ Graeme McDowell (131st) and three-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Palmer (128th).

Henrik Stenson is the only player in the field ranked inside the top-10 in the world, but names like Kevin Kisner, Davis Love III, Webb Simpson, Jason Dufner and Billy Horschel are also in Greensboro this week. Defending champion Si Woo Kim is not in the field.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday from 2:00 to 6:00 PM ET and Friday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM ET. CBS will provide coverage on Saturday and Sunday starting at 3:00 PM.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Greensboro, North Carolina on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Fantasy

Need help filling out your fantasy lineup for the 2017 Wyndham Championship? The Golf Digest Fantasy Fix podcast covers the players you need to employ this week at Sedgefield Country Club.

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:00 AM -- Ricky Barnes, Kevin Tway, Ryan Blaum

7:10 AM -- Lucas Glover, Ryo Ishikawa, Byeong Hun An

7:20 AM -- Chez Reavie, Patton Kizzire, Ryan Armour

7:30 AM -- Russell Knox, Brian Stuard, Luke Donald

7:40 AM -- James Hahn, Steven Bowditch, Ben Martin

7:50 AM -- William McGirt, Vaughn Taylor, Nick Taylor

8:00 AM -- D.A. Points, Matt Every, Peter Malnati

8:10 AM -- Rory Sabbatini, Chad Campbell, Troy Kelly

8:20 AM -- Mark Wilson, Ted Purdy, Anirban Lahiri

8:30 AM -- Bryce Molder, Ollie Schniederjans, J.T. Poston

8:40 AM -- Bob Estes, Robert Castro, Kyle Reifers

8:50 AM -- Willy Wilcox, Seamus Power, Ryan Ruffels

9:00 AM -- Tom Hoge, Rick Lamb, Dru Love

12:00 PM -- Harris English, Jonathan Byrd, Morgan Hoffmann

12:10 PM -- Kevin Streelman, Dicky Pride, Tag Ridings

12:20 PM -- Scott Brown, Andres Romero, Harold Varner III

12:30 PM -- Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee, Alex Cejka

12:40 PM -- Troy Merritt, Keegan Bradley, Ernie Els

12:50 PM -- Chris Stroud, Grayson Murray, Geoff Ogilvy

1:00 PM -- Kevin Kisner, Henrik Stenson, Bill Haas

1:10 PM -- Camilo Villegas, Ben Crane, Ryan Palmer

1:20 PM -- Cameron Tringale, Soren Kjeldsen, Mark Hubbard

1:30 PM -- Arjun Atwal, Daniel Summerhays, Zac Blair

1:40 PM -- Sam Saunders, Miguel Angel Carballo, Hao Tong Li

1:50 PM -- Brandon Hagy, Richy Werenski, Joel Dahmen

2:00 PM -- Mark Anderson, Jonathan Randolph, Jason Widener

No. 10 Tee

7:00 AM -- Greg Owen, Andres Gonzales, Michael Kim

7:10 AM -- Martin Laird, Jason Bohn, Trey Mullinax

7:20 AM -- Chesson Hadley, David Hearn, Whee Kim

7:30 AM -- Billy Hurley III, Shane Lowry, Retief Goosen

7:40 AM -- Cameron Smith, Graeme McDowell, J.J. Henry

7:50 AM -- Ryan Moore, Davis Love III, Webb Simpson

8:00 AM -- Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel

8:10 AM -- Carl Pettersson, John Huh, Stuart Appleby

8:20 AM -- Spencer Levin, Blayne Barber, Brett Stegmaier

8:30 AM -- Brendon de Jonge, Cameron Percy, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano

8:40 AM -- Ken Duke, Tim Wilkinson, Shane Bertsch

8:50 AM -- Bobby Wyatt, Brian Campbell, Sam Horsfield

9:00 AM -- Max Home, Ryan Brehm, Nicholas Lindheim

12:00 PM -- Chad Collins, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Andrew Loupe

12:10 PM -- Seung-Yul Noh, Scott Stallings, Tommy Gainey

12:20 PM --Matt Jones, Johnson Wagner, Martin Flores

12:30 PM -- Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Nick Watney

12:40 PM -- Cody Gribble, Hunter Mahan, K.J. Choi

12:50 PM -- Jonas Blixt, Greg Chalmers, Smylie Kaufman

1:00 PM -- Robert Streb, Brian Gay, Kevin Na

1:10 PM -- Brian Davis, Bud Cauley, Steve Wheatcroft

1:20 PM -- Jason Kokrak, Derek Fathauer, C.T. Pan

1:30 PM -- Y.E. Yang, Shawn Stefani, J.J. Spaun

1:40 PM -- Hiroshi Iwata, Sebastian Munoz, Julian Etulain

1:50 PM -- Brad Fritsch, Steven Alker, Savio Nazareth

2:00 PM -- Tyler Aldridge, Brett Drewitt, Brad Miller

