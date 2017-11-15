2017 RSM Classic tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour makes its final stop of the fall this week in St. Simons Island, Ga., for the RSM Classic, which is held at Sea Island Golf Club. Hosted by Davis Love III, the tournament first two rounds take place on the resort's Seaside and Plantation courses, with the final two rounds being played on the Seaside course.

The RSM Classic was established just seven years ago, but in that short time span has provided some exciting finishes, none better than 2017's version that ended with a five-man playoff that had to be finished on Monday. Mackenzie Hughes outlasted the group and won on the third playoff hole, and he's back in the field this week to defend his lone PGA Tour title. All six of the RSM classic's other former champions will also tee it up this week, including Kevin Kisner and Ben Crane. Marquee names in this year's field include Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar, Andrew "Beef" Johnston, Zach Johnson and Brandt Snedeker, who is playing his first event after being sidelined since June with a rare rib injury.

This week will be the last full field PGA Tour event until January, when the Sony Open is played Hawaii a week after the Sentry Tournament of Champions. In two weeks, the much-anticipated return of Tiger Woods will take place at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

RELATED: Tournament Predictions - 2017 RSM Classic

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage Thursday through Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

Leader board

Follow all the action from St. Simons Island, Ga. on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Fantasy

Need help filling out your fantasy lineup for the 2017 RSM Classic? The Golf Digest Fantasy Fix podcast covers the players you need to employ this week at Sea Island Golf Club.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Seaside Course, No. 1 Tee

9:30 a.m. -- Carl Pettersson, Whee Kim, Steve Wheatcroft

9:40 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Ben Crane, Patrick Rodgers

9:50 a.m. -- Ricky Barnes, Cameron Percy, Michael Kim

10 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Nick Watney, Stewart Cink

10:10 a.m. -- Derek Fathauer, Ollie Schniederjans, Ryan Blaum

10:20 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Nate Lashley, Cameron Champ

10:30 a.m. -- Martin Piller, J.T. Poston, Henrik Norlander

10:40 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Martin Laird, Josh Teater

10:50 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Johnson Wagner, Jonathan Byrd

11:00 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Kevin Kisner, Mac Hughes

11:10 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald

11:20 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Nicholas Lindheim, John Oda

11:30 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Stephan Jaeger, Sam Ryder

No. 10 Tee

9:30 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Tommy Gainey, Ted Potter, Jr.

9:40 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Hunter Mahan, Retief Goosen

9:50 a.m. -- Matt Every, John Huh, Kevin Tway

10 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Peter Malnati, Ernie Els

10:10 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin, Dan McCarthy

10:20 a.m. -- Brandon Harkins, Ethan Tracy, David Skinns

10:30 a.m. -- Sam Saunders, Bronson Burgoon, Xinjun Zhang

10:40 a.m. -- Sean O'Hair, David Hearn, C.T. Pan

10:50 a.m. -- Harris English, Martin Flores, J.J. Spaun

11 a.m. -- D.A. Points, William McGirt, Brian Stuard

11:10 a.m. -- Greg Chalmers, Billy Hurley III, Fabian Gomez

11:20 a.m. -- Brett Stegmaier, Tom Lovelady, T.J. Vogel

11:30 a.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Adam Schenk, Conrad Shindler

Plantation Course, No. 1 Tee

9:30 a.m. -- Camilo Villegas, Daniel Summerhays, Byeong Hun An

9:40 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Blayne Barber, Richy Werenski

9:50 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Robert Garrigus, Jason Kokrak

10 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Vaughn Taylor, Smylie Kaufman

10:10 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Seamus Power, Tyler Duncan

10:20 a.m. -- Andrew Johnston, Joel Dahmen, Zecheng Dou

10:30 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Abraham Ancer, Andrew Novak

10:40 a.m. -- Dicky Pride, Jon Curran, Kelly Kraft

10:50 a.m. -- Ken Duke, Scott Brown, Brendon de Jonge

11 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Chris Kirk, Padraig Harrington

11:10 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Brian Gay, K.J. Choi

11:20 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Talor Gooch, Ben Silverman

11:30 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Rick Lamb, Roberto Diaz

No. 10 Tee

9:30 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Jason Bohn, Zac Blair

9:40 a.m. -- Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Stuart Appleby

9:50 a.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Shawn Stefani, Tyrone Van Aswegen

10 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Hudson Swafford, Bubba Watson

10:10 a.m. -- Davis Love III, Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson

10:20 a.m. -- Beau Hossler, Keith Mitchell, Greyson Sigg

10:30 a.m. -- Kyle Thompson, Matt Atkins, Dru Love

10:40 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Morgan Hoffmann, Sung Kang

10:50 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Chad Campbell, Jamie Lovemark

11 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Graeme McDowell, Charles Howell III

11:10 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Jason Gore, Bud Cauley

11:20 a.m. -- Jonathan Randolph, Andrew Yun, Kyle Owen

11:30 a.m. -- Heath Slocum, Corey Conners, Braden Thornberry

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS