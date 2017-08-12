PGA Championship 2017: Saturday's third round tee times

The PGA Championship, the fourth and final major of the season, takes place this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. It's the first time the venue will host a major, but not the first time it hosts a professional golf tournament. Since 2003 it's been home to the Wells Fargo Championship, producing winners like Vijay Singh, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and two-time champion Rory McIlroy.

Some major changes have been made to the golf course for the PGA, including overhauled fairways, removal of thousands of trees and reshaped greens. But the most significant changes came to a few of the holes, with the first and second holes being meshed into one 540-yard par-4, the construction of a new par-3 second hole and the fifth hole being changed from a par-5 to a par-4.

Like last year at Baltusrol Golf Club, plenty of rain is in the forecast. Expect longer hitters like McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas to have a slight advantage on the field. Defending champion Jimmy Walker is also in the field and looks to continue his solid stretch of form, with two top-30 finishes in his last three events.

RELATED: Who will win? Try your hand at our Golf Digest Tournament Predictor tool for the PGA Championship

TV Coverage

TNT will carry live coverage on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM ET. CBS will take over coverage starting at 2:00 PM ET.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Charlotte on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Fantasy

Need help filling out your fantasy lineup for the 2017 PGA Championship? The Golf Digest Fantasy Fix podcast covers the players you need to employ this week at Quail Hollow.

Saturday Tee Times

No 1. Tee

9:50 AM -- J.B. Holmes, Cody Gribble, Charles Howell III

10:00 AM -- Kevin Chappell, Adam Scott, Satoshi Kodaira

10:10 AM -- Kelly Kraft, Charley Hoffman, Sean O'Hair

10:20 AM -- Jason Dufner, Marc Leishman, Billy Horschel

10:30 AM -- Webb Simpson, Pat Perez, Russell Henley

10:40 AM -- Hideto Tanihara, Richard Sterne, K.T. Kim

10:50 AM -- David Lingmerth, Lee Westwood, Thorbjorn Olesen

11:00 AM -- Jordan Spieth, Vijay Singh, Tommy Fleetwood

11:10 AM -- Ian Poulter, Jamie Lovemark, Jordan L. Smith

11:20 AM -- Steve Stricker, Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar

11:30 AM -- Anirban Lahiri, Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover

11:40 AM -- Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley, Henrik Stenson

11:50 AM -- Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Jim Herman

12:00 PM -- Chris Wood, Robert Streb, Dylan Frittelli

12:10 PM -- Bryson DeChambeau, Bill Haas, Brian Harman

12:20 PM -- Rory McIlroy, Omar Uresti, James Hahn

12:30 PM -- Daniel Summerhays, Alex Noren, Tony Finau

12:40 PM -- Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Graham DeLaet

1:00 PM -- Bud Cauley, Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed

1:10 PM -- Chez Reavie, Ryan Moore, Scott Brown

1:20 PM -- Brooks Koepka, Sung Kang, Grayson Murray

1:30 PM -- D.A. Points, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An

1:40 PM -- Paul Casey, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

1:50 PM -- Louis Oosthuizen, Francesco Molinari, Chris Stroud

2:00 PM -- Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner

RELATED: PGA Championship moving to May starting in 2019

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS