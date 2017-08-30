2017 Dell Technologies Championship tee times, viewer's guide

After an exciting first week in New York, the PGA Tour heads to Boston for the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Dell Technologies Championship. The top-100 players in the standings take on TPC Boston in Norton, MA, a course originally designed by Arnold Palmer and then re-designed by Gil Hanse and Brad Faxon. It's produced some great winners since the inception of the playoffs, including two-time champ Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson.

Only the top-70 in the standings after 72 holes will move on to the BMW Championship, meaning bubble boys like Bubba Watson (72nd), Adam Scott (73rd), Harold Varner III (91st) and Branden Grace (99th) will need to make a move to earn a spot at Conway Farms next week.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is in the field, as well as the marquee grouping of the top three players in the standings, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Friday from 2:30 to 6:30 PM ET and on Saturday from 3:00 to 6:30 PM. NBC will provide coverage on Sunday starting at 3:00 PM ET and Monday starting at 1:30 PM ET.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Norton, MA on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Fantasy

Need help filling out your fantasy lineup for the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship? The Golf Digest Fantasy Fix podcast covers the players you need to employ this week at TPC Boston.

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

8:15 AM -- Danny Lee, Kevin Na, Kelly Kraft

8:27 AM -- Sean O'Hair, James Hahn, Ryan Moore

8:39 AM -- Cameron Smith, Martin Laird, Zach Johnson

8:51 AM -- Wesley Bryan, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland

9:03 AM -- Louis Oosthuizen, Xander Schauffele, Charles Howell III

9:15 AM -- Kyle Stanley, Marc Leishman, Jason Dufner

9:27 AM -- Jonas Blixt, C.T. Pan, Jim Herman

9:39 AM -- David Lingmerth, Camilo Villegas, Kevin Streelman

12:40 PM -- Kevin Tway, Grayson Murray, Rod Pampling

12:52 PM -- Sung Kang, Jamie Lovemark, Scott Brown

1:04 PM -- Si Woo Kim, Ollie Schniederjans, Rory McIlroy

1:16 PM -- Webb Simpson, Kevin Chappell, Adam Hadwin

1:28 PM -- Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner, Paul Casey

1:40 PM -- Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

1:52 PM -- Chris Stroud, Jason Kokrak, Rafa Cabrera Bello

2:04 PM -- Chris Kirk, William McGirt, Patton Kizzire

No. 10 Tee

8:15 AM -- Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Graham DeLaet

8:27 AM -- Patrick Cantlay, Robert Streb, Luke List

8:39 AM -- Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel

8:51 AM -- Brian Harman, Pat Perez, Matt Kuchar

9:03 AM -- Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Charley Hoffman

9:15 AM -- Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

9:27 AM -- Patrick Rodgers, Chad Campbell, Emiliano Grillo

9:39 AM -- Cody Gribble, Branden Grace, Michael Kim

12:40 PM -- Russell Knox, Anirban Lahiri, Bud Cauley

12:52 PM -- Ian Poulter, Lucas Glover, Phil Mickelson

1:04 PM -- Hudson Swafford, Bill Haas, Chez Reavie

1:16 PM -- Tony Finau, Francesco Molinari, Mackenzie Hughes

1:28 PM -- Jason Day, Sergio Garcia, Billy Horschel

1:40 PM -- Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Brendan Steele

1:52 PM -- Stewart Cink, Whee Kim, Morgan Hoffmann

2:04 PM -- Harold Varner III, Nick Taylor, J.J. Spaun

