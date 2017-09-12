2017 BMW Championship tee times, viewer's guide

After a rare week off, the PGA Tour returns with the BMW Championship, the third leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which takes place at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Ill. It's the third time the Tom Fazio designed course will play host in the tournament's 10-year history.

It's now or never for some players to get into the top-30 and earn a spot at East Lake for the TOUR Championship. Notable players in need of a strong week include Sergio Garcia (34th), Phil Mickelson (36th), Billy Horschel (38th), Ian Poulter (47th), Rory McIlroy (51st) and Zach Johnson (54th).

Defending, and two-time BMW Champion Dustin Johnson is in the field, and will play alongside Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Thursday and Friday.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET. NBC will provide coverage on Saturday starting at 3:00 PM, and Sunday starting at 2:00 PM ET.

Thursday Tee Times ( all times local )

No. 1 Tee

9:00 AM -- Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson

9:11 AM -- Chez Reavie, Ian Poulter, Keegan Bradley

9:22 AM -- Charl Schwartzel, Bryson DeChambeau, Si Woo Kim

9:33 AM -- Sergio Garcia, Charles Howell III, Phil Mickelson

9:44 AM -- Jason Dufner, Henrik Stenson, Brendan Steele

9:55 AM -- Patrick Reed, Russell Henley, Louis Oosthuizen

10:06 AM -- Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman

10:22 AM -- Marc Leishman, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

10:33 AM -- Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson

10:44 AM -- Luke List, Cameron Smith, Stewart Cink

10:55 AM -- Scott Brown, Emiliano Grillo, Grayson Murray

11:06 AM -- Ryan Moore, Bud Cauley

11:17 AM -- Martin Laird, Ollie Schniederjans, Rory McIlroy

11:28 AM -- Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay, Francesco Molinari

11:39 AM -- Wesley Bryan, Billy Horschel, Tony Finau

11:55 AM -- Mackenzie Hughes, Xander Schauffele, Hudson Swafford

12:06 PM -- Jason Day, Gary Woodland, Bill Haas

12:17 PM -- Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell, Webb Simpson

12:28 PM -- Adam Hadwin, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

12:39 PM -- Pat Perez, Daniel Berger, Charley Hoffman

12:50 PM -- Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

1:01 PM -- Jamie Lovemark, Robert Streb, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:12 PM -- James Hahn, Sean O'Hair, Kevin Tway

1:23 PM -- Danny Lee, Anirban Lahiri

