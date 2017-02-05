170204-phil-mickelson-th.png
Phil Being Phil

Today in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things: An escape from a dirt path in a jungle

2 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 04: Byeong Hun An of Korea plays a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 4, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Golf World

Byeong Hun An leads Waste Management Phoenix Open by one in pursuit of first PGA Tour victory

2 hours ago
tiger-woods-wd-leaderboard-dubai-2017.jpg
Golf World

Dottie Pepper on whether Tiger Woods is nearing end: ‘I think we’re getting close’

8 hours ago
Phil Being Phil2 hours ago

Today in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things: An escape from a dirt path in a jungle

OK, this is getting ridiculous. On Thursday, Phil Mickelson wrapped an approach shot around a tree for a ridiculous birdie at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. On Friday, he hit driver off the deck -- from a buried lie in the rough. And on Saturday, he escaped from . . . a dirt path in a jungle?

At least, that's what it looked like. Seriously, we didn't know tree-enveloped areas like this existed in TPC Scottsdale's desert climate.

But somehow, that's the situation Phil found himself in on the ninth hole of his third round. And of course, he responded with a spectacular recovery shot. Check it out:

Unfortunately, Mickelson couldn't get up and down to save par, but for a second consecutive day, he provided the event's most entertaining bogey. And he still shot 65 to give himself an outside shot of winning this tournament for a fourth time. Even if he doesn't pull that off, odds are he'll give the fans another highlight-reel moment for a fourth consecutive day.

RELATED: Watch Phil Mickelson putt off the green on purpose

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopToday in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things…
    The LoopToday in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things…
    The LoopJon Rahm dons "Rahmbo" jersey, pumps up c…