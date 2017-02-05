Today in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things: An escape from a dirt path in a jungle

OK, this is getting ridiculous. On Thursday, Phil Mickelson wrapped an approach shot around a tree for a ridiculous birdie at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. On Friday, he hit driver off the deck -- from a buried lie in the rough. And on Saturday, he escaped from . . . a dirt path in a jungle?

At least, that's what it looked like. Seriously, we didn't know tree-enveloped areas like this existed in TPC Scottsdale's desert climate.

But somehow, that's the situation Phil found himself in on the ninth hole of his third round. And of course, he responded with a spectacular recovery shot. Check it out:

Unfortunately, Mickelson couldn't get up and down to save par, but for a second consecutive day, he provided the event's most entertaining bogey. And he still shot 65 to give himself an outside shot of winning this tournament for a fourth time. Even if he doesn't pull that off, odds are he'll give the fans another highlight-reel moment for a fourth consecutive day.

RELATED: Watch Phil Mickelson putt off the green on purpose

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS