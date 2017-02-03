Today in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things: A driver from the ROUGH

We started this whole "Today in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things" on Thursday as somewhat of a joke. But it didn't take long for the five-time major champ to prove it really could be a daily series.

Mickelson made birdie from the trees on TPC Scottsdale's 8th hole in the first round and he found himself in a similar spot on Friday in the left rough. Although, this time, the lie was much worse. In fact, Mickelson's ball was so buried that you couldn't see it on TV.

So of course, he opted to hit a driver off the deck for his approach shot. Yep, a driver off the deck from the rough. From 193 yards. Only Phil. Check it out:

OK, so this time, he didn't quite pull it off with his attempted slice staying pretty straight and putting a scare into the gallery on the other side of the hole. According to PGA Shot Tracker, Mickelson's shot only went 117 yards and left him with a 93-yard shot from the right rough for his third. He wound up making bogey, but we appreciate the effort.

Through 36 holes, Mickelson, a three-time winner of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, is lurking on the leader board at four under. Check back on Saturday for when he tees off on TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole with a putter. Hey, anything seems possible with this guy.

