DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the 15th tee during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods

Steve Stricker on Tiger Woods: "Maybe he’s still hurting a little"

3 hours ago
170202-phil-mickelson-th.png
Phil Being Phil

Today in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things: A birdie from the trees

3 hours ago
Slide-7-Camo from AZ Central TKTK.jpg
Golf Fan Style

What to wear at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

3 hours ago
Phil Being Phil3 hours ago

Today in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things: A birdie from the trees

Compared to the show Phil Mickelson put on during the first round last week at Torrey Pines, Thursday's opening round at TPC Scottsdale was pretty tame. Then again, Mickelson has only played nine holes so far.

In a span of less than an hour last week, Mickelson purposely putted off the green to set up a birdie and then saved par with one of the most ridiculous flop shots you'll ever see:

And it didn't take Phil Mickelson long to get back to doing Phil Mickelson things in his next start. On the eighth hole of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Mickelson missed the fairway left off the tee, leaving him to navigate a big tree from the rough for his approach shot:

Ho-hum. And moments later, he did this:

Of course.

For good measure, Mickelson also made a 40-footer for birdie on the ninth hole to make the turn at three under par. Not that we should be surprised. As he pointed out in his pre-tournament press conference when asked about playing alongside Justin Thomas and Adam Hadwin -- two players who have shot 59s on the PGA Tour while Phil hasn't -- he's won this tournament three times.

RELATED: Watch Phil Mickelson make the most Phil Mickelson birdie ever

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopPhil Mickelson gives perfect take on being paired w…
    The LoopFantasy Golf Podcast: Is Phil Mickelson the man to …
    The LoopPatrick Reed pulls off incredible trick shot on the…