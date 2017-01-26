170126-phil-mickelson-th.png
Phil Being Phil

Here's Phil Mickelson making the most Phil Mickelson birdie ever

AKRON, OH - JULY 03: PGA TOUR Deputy Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during the final round of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on July 3, 2016 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
News & Tours

PGA Tour commissioner on barrage of sub-60 scores: "Those are super human feats"

Tiger Woods

Watch Tiger Woods save par with a vintage flop shot

We've seen some real doozies from Phil Mickelson through the years. Shots off TV cables, shots from grandstands and other shots caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay has unsuccessfully talked him out of. And yet, the five-time major champ is still able to surprise us after more than 25 years on tour.

During Thursday's first round of the Farmers Insurance Open, Mickelson faced a lengthy eagle attempt. Having to negotiate a series of ridges, though, Mickelson decided to purposely putt his ball off the green and have it use the slope to funnel back. It was a risky move -- and possibly unnecessary -- but it worked. Check it out:

Mickelson made the next putt for one of the most unusual two-putt birdies you'll ever see.

And as you can hear on the clip, Golf Channel's Nick Faldo was just as shocked as anyone. "Where's he going?! He's lucky he didn't hit that golf ba-- Ohhh, he's clever!"

Yep, he sure is. You'd think we'd all have learned that by now.

