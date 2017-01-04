Our panelists play and score courses on seven criteria:

SHOT VALUES

How well do the holes pose a variety of risks and rewards and equally test length, accuracy and finesse?

RESISTANCE TO SCORING

How difficult, while still being fair, is the course for a scratch player from the back tees?

DESIGN VARIETY

How varied are the holes in differing lengths, configurations, hazard placements, green shapes and green contours?

MEMORABILITY

How well do the design features provide individuality to each hole yet a collective continuity to the entire 18?

AESTHETICS

How well do the scenic values of the course add to the pleasure of a round?

CONDITIONING

How firm, fast and rolling were the fairways, how firm yet receptive were the greens and how true were the roll of putts on the day you played the course?

AMBIENCE

How well does the overall feel and atmosphere of the course reflect or uphold the traditional values of the game?

To arrive at a course's final score, we total its averages in the seven categories, doubling Shot Values. A course needs 45 evaluations over the past eight years to be eligible for America's 100 Greatest and the Second 100 Greatest.

View the 2017-18 ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses