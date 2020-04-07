Social-Distancing Needsan hour ago

Zoom backgrounds for golfers: Our favorite Masters-themed and beautiful golf-course options for your video conferences

By

Millions around the world are using the video-chatting capabilities of Zoom or other software platforms to adjust in these social-distancing times, whether it be for work, school or simply to catch up with family or friends. Part of the fun of using these programs is the ability to customize your own background. That's useful to hide whatever mess you might have behind the camera, and it's a great way to show a little personality.

For anyone looking for the ideal golf Zoom background, we have your back. It's become almost mandatory for our Golf Digest meetings to have a great golf-themed background, so we thought we'd share with our fellow golfers.

Here are our favorite Zoom golf backgrounds. Feel free to use for your next virtual meet-up. Like these Masters-inspired Zoom backgrounds:

2019 Masters
J.D. Cuban
Dom Furore
Dom Furore

RELATED: 50 defining moments in Masters history, ranked

Or beautiful golf courses:

course
Dom Furore

The ninth hole at Sand Hills.

Dom Furore

The Road Hole bunker at the Old Course.

Dustin Johnson
Dom Furore

A foggy morning at the Swilcan Bridge over the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Dom Furore

The famous church pew bunkers at Oakmont Country Club.

RELATED: Masters moves to November, U.S. Open to September, Ryder Cup is on: Golf's governing bodies release new 2020 schedule

Dom Furore

Pebble Beach Golf Links, shot in 2019 for Golf Digest.

Dom Furore

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pinehurst #2
Dom Furore

The seventh green at Pinehurst No. 2.

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
Dom Furore

The Stanford White clubhouse at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
Dom Furore

Looking up at the clubhouse at Shinnecock Hills.

A view of Cabot Cliffs, No. 11 on our most recent World's 100 Greatest ranking.

Dom Furore

Cabot Cliffs

RELATED: Tiger Woods' historic 2019 final round in pictures

Dom Furore

Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Golf Club, shot in 2008 in Lijiang, China.

The seventh hole at Ushuaia Golf Course in Tierra Del Fuego, Argentina—the Southernmost hole on the Southernmost course in the world.

Chicago Highlands Club
Dom Furore

The 14th hole at Chicago Highlands Club.

Liberty National GC
Dom Furore

The picturesque par-3 14th hole at Liberty National.

Trump International Golf Links
Dom Furore

The sixth hole, photographed from the fourth tee, at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland.

Dom Furore

Erin Hills

RELATED: A sneak peek at a Tiger Woods practice session

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWe simulated the 2020 Masters using advanced data—h…
Golf News & ToursThe ride of Sam Snead’s life - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursHow Tiger Hits Every Shot - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved