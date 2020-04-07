Zoom backgrounds for golfers: Our favorite Masters-themed and beautiful golf-course options for your video conferences

Millions around the world are using the video-chatting capabilities of Zoom or other software platforms to adjust in these social-distancing times, whether it be for work, school or simply to catch up with family or friends. Part of the fun of using these programs is the ability to customize your own background. That's useful to hide whatever mess you might have behind the camera, and it's a great way to show a little personality.

For anyone looking for the ideal golf Zoom background, we have your back. It's become almost mandatory for our Golf Digest meetings to have a great golf-themed background, so we thought we'd share with our fellow golfers.

Here are our favorite Zoom golf backgrounds. Feel free to use for your next virtual meet-up. Like these Masters-inspired Zoom backgrounds:

Pinterest J.D. Cuban

Pinterest Dom Furore

Pinterest Dom Furore

Or beautiful golf courses:

Pinterest Dom Furore The ninth hole at Sand Hills.

Pinterest Dom Furore The Road Hole bunker at the Old Course.

Pinterest Dom Furore A foggy morning at the Swilcan Bridge over the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Pinterest Dom Furore The famous church pew bunkers at Oakmont Country Club.

Pinterest Dom Furore Pebble Beach Golf Links, shot in 2019 for Golf Digest.

Pinterest Dom Furore Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pinterest Dom Furore The seventh green at Pinehurst No. 2.

Pinterest Dom Furore The Stanford White clubhouse at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Pinterest Dom Furore Looking up at the clubhouse at Shinnecock Hills.

Pinterest A view of Cabot Cliffs, No. 11 on our most recent World's 100 Greatest ranking.

Pinterest Dom Furore Cabot Cliffs

Pinterest Dom Furore Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Golf Club, shot in 2008 in Lijiang, China.

Pinterest The seventh hole at Ushuaia Golf Course in Tierra Del Fuego, Argentina—the Southernmost hole on the Southernmost course in the world.

Pinterest Dom Furore The 14th hole at Chicago Highlands Club.

Pinterest Dom Furore The picturesque par-3 14th hole at Liberty National.

Pinterest Dom Furore The sixth hole, photographed from the fourth tee, at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland.

Pinterest Dom Furore Erin Hills

