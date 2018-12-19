Trending
Zion Williamson is now taking on backboards with his head

By
3 hours ago
Princeton v Duke
Grant HalversonDURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils drives against Myles Stephens #12 of the Princeton Tigers during the second half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 18, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 101-50. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson has already shown zero regard for human life, at least if said humans stand in the way of a highlight. That mentality apparently applies to himself.

Williamson, known for dunking with the authority that most high schoolers have on a Little Tykes' hoop, went up, up and away in a game against Princeton on Tuesday night. So high, in fact, that Williamson almost knocked himself out by hitting his head on the backboard.

The laws of gravity have no jurisdiction in Durham.

Listen, we know LeBron James has been rumored to revive Space Jam for quite some time, but if a reboot happens, make sure Zion is involved. Not as a basketball player that gets his talents stolen, either, but just among the actual MonStars. Because that cat is clearly not of this earth.

