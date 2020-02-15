Genesis Invitationalan hour ago

You’ll never relate to a tour pro more than this nightmarish bunker meltdown at Riviera

By
Ryan Palmer 2020 Farmers Insurance Open
(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The green surrounds and putting surfaces at Riviera are known for confounding tour pros each year at the Genesis Invitational. Perhaps nobody has quite suffered the fate of Ryan Palmer and his adventure in a greenside bunker at Riviera Country Club on Saturday.

Palmer found the front left bunker at Riviera's par-3 16th hole on Saturday, and boy, it seemed like he might never escape it. Take a look at the cringe-worthy Shotlink sequence on Palmer's scorecard, which would lead to an eventual nine on the one-shotter.

Ryan Palmer Genesis bunker.png

Thankfully for the Texan, the PGA Tour did not share video of the nightmare sequence. The evidence is in the scorecard ... and goodness, that'll scar the best of players. We're told from folks who were at Riviera and witnessed the scene that one of Palmer's attempts even sat up at the top of the bunker sand, right next to the lip, giving him little chance to get out. Brutal.

RELATED: Behold the greatest shank in the history of the European Tour (and all of golf for that matter)

If there's any silver lining for Palmer after his round, he instantly became more relatable to any casual fan who will read about his five hacks from the sand. Every golfer has been Palmer, failing after multiple attempts to escape the sand. For most of us, after too many attempts, we'll just pick up, take a hand wedge and move onto the next hole. Obviously, in a competition, that's not an option ... unless you want to withdraw.

Palmer stuck it out, made his nine, and plummeted down the leader board. But again, we'll respect him for staying composed and finishing his round Saturday at Riviera. Keep the chin up, Ryan.

RELATED: The next level of the Golf Digest Hot List is this new interactive quiz

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods' cringeworthy four-putt at Riviera lead…
Golf News & ToursYou’ll never relate to a tour pro more than this ni…
Golf News & ToursNo golfer was happier to make the cut at the Genesi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved