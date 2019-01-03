Trending
Stunning Upsets

You can't lose in much more excruciating fashion than Canada did to Finland in the World Juniors

By
26 minutes ago

No one is going to mistake it for the "Miracle on Ice" in 1980, but Finland's upset of Canada in the World Junior Championships on Wednesday night is one of the more stunning hockey upsets in recent memory. Any time any Canadian hockey team loses at any level it's shocking (except in the NHL...ayyeee O!), but the way this loss happened was particularly excruciating to watch.

As a -240 favorite, many expected Canada to quickly dispose of the Fins and move on to the semifinal round for a rematch with Russia, who beat Canada 2-1 in the preliminary round. But Finland hung in the whole game, outshooting the Canadians 23-17 through two periods and only giving up one goal. Down 1-0 with less than a minute in the game, Finland pulled its goalie and then pulled off miracle No. 1:

Good and bad bounces are part of the game, but that was quite the fortuitous bounce of the puck for Finland, though you have to give them credit for taking advantage. Canada still had its chance in overtime, and less than two minutes in they were awarded a penalty shot. Game over, right? Well .... here's miracle No. 2:

At this point, Finland had to believe it was their time, but they still had to ... finnish it off. And they did, but not before getting another huge break, literally, with under five minutes to play. Miracle No. 3:

You won't find may non-Canadian hockey fans that ever feel bad for Canada losing, but man, that is tough to watch:

Hate to see it. Finland will now move on to play Russia on Friday in the semifinal, and the winner of that game will take on the winner of USA and Switzerland in the final on Saturday night.

RELATED: Switzerland gets awarded two penalty shots on same play, fail to capitalize on either

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Athletes

Vijay Singh's savage workouts will make your New Year's resolutions seem lame

5 minutes ago
Stunning Upsets

You can't lose in much more excruciating fashion than Canada did to Finland in the World...

26 minutes ago
PGA Tour

A highly arbitrary ranking of PGA Tour players we want to see interviewed mid-round

an hour ago
Daggers

Valpo caps off furious 10-point comeback with game-winning half-court buzzer beater

an hour ago
Go Cougs

Houston announces Dana Holgorsen hire in most Dana Holgorsen way imaginable

18 hours ago
Fantasy Loveball

The Bachelor Fantasy League is an actual thing for actual gambling addicts

18 hours ago
Career Changes

Longtime tour pro quits golf, goes to first day of work at a "real job" as 39-year-old

20 hours ago
NFL

Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt has never been happier to not punt than he was in this video

a day ago
Swing And A Miss

Allstate's chief marketing officer had no clue who won the Allstate Sugar Bowl

a day ago
College Football

Watch ESPN panel react to news that Urban Meyer will be teaching a class on "character"

a day ago
Legends In The Making

Dallas Mavericks file trademarks for Luka Doncic's, um, interesting nickname

a day ago
Stat Stuffers

Jusuf Nurkic just did something no NBA player has ever done

a day ago
What a Payout

The most impressive bet of the NFL season might be this West Virginia gambler's $5 wager—and...

January 2, 2019
World Juniors

Switzerland gets awarded two penalty shots on same play, fail to capitalize on either

December 31, 2018
2018
December 31, 2018
Don't let the door hit you...

Why your not-so-favorite NFL coach SHOULD be fired

December 31, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Vikings are stuck with Kirk Cousins

December 31, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Free the Warriors from Draymond Green, and nine other prayers for the sports gods in 2019

December 31, 2018
Related
The LoopThis compilation of NHL players using the same clic…
The LoopJerry Seinfeld, David Letterman swap Joey Votto sto…
The LoopMaple Leafs defenseman scores fluke goal, apologize…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection