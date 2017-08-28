You can't buy the shoes Dustin Johnson won the Northern Trust with (or at least not yet)

Dustin Johnson won the Northern Trust in dramatic fashion while wearing the next generation of Adidas TOUR360 Boost shoes. It was the first time DJ wore the shoe and we have a feeling he'll stick with it for the foreseeable future.

Adidas will release more information about the new TOUR360 shoes on September 6. In the meantime, we can already see that the tongue of the new TOUR360 is significantly larger, probably to offer more comfort, and that the Boost midsole technology is as visible as is in the current TOUR360 model.

Pinterest An early look at Adidas' new TOUR 360 Boost

As for the rest of his outfit, DJ stuck to what he knows best—the monochromatic look. He paired a navy Climachill Tonal Strip polo ($75) with navy Ultimate 365 trousers ($80) and a navy leather belt. Both the polo and the trousers are made with moisture-wicking, stretchy fabrics that are designed to keep DJ (and all golfers) cool and comfortable for long periods of time.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS