Trending
It's a bird, it's a plane...

You can now (officially) own the world's first (actual) flying car

By
an hour ago

Here's one for the history books. This week at the Geneva International Auto Show, the mad scientists at Dutch firm PAL-V unveiled their latest vehicle, a relatively ordinary occurrence for an automaker at an auto show...except for the fact this one actually flies.

Yes that's right. After watching everybody from The Jetsons to Marty McFly buzz around Futuropolis for decades, humanity has turned its longest-running sci-fi fantasy into a real-life commodity.

One part Prius, one part Apache, the PAL-V seats two, has a top-speed of 100 mph by ground and 112 mph by air, and boasts a maximum altitude of 11,000 feet. It can travel up to 350 miles on a single tank of gas and comes with gratis flight training lessons, so you don't end going all Sully on your first trip to the grocery store. As is the case with any ridiculously superfluous new technology designed almost exclusively for the uber-wealthy, however, the PAL-V also comes with a few caveats.

A. It takes about ten minutes to convert the vehicle to and from flight mode, which can only be done manually. If you thought scraping your windshield off in the dead of February was bad, maybe the PAL-V isn't for you.

B. It comes in two pricing options: The "Sport", which clocks in at a cool $399,000, and the "Pioneer", which will lighten your load to the tune of $599,000. Power heating is not standard on the Sport edition, because apparently this FLYING FREAKING CAR exists in alternate reality where it's still 1932.

C. Production is not expected to begin until 2019 and if the FAA still has a problem with drones, well, just imagine trying to get this licensed in time for soccer practice. Oh, and we did mention a $10,000 non-refundable deposit is required just to get on the waiting list, because yeah there's one of those too.

Sacrifices aside, however, a flying car is a flying car, and awhile this one may not look quite as sexy as Doc Brown's DeLorean, look on the bright side: At least it won't blast you back to a decade where Leave it To Beaver is considered hard-hitting entertainment and your mom is trying to neck with you before the Enchantment Under the Sea dance all because you decided to pass some sentient pocket protector in a Volvo while running late for work for the third time this week.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
It's a bird, it's a plane...

You can now (officially) own the world's first (actual) flying car

an hour ago
LPGA

Barbie's new line of dolls includes Lorena Ochoa

3 hours ago
Party Foul

Overturned semi-truck spills 60,000 pounds of Busch beer on Florida highway

3 hours ago
MLB

Cancel the HR Derby, because Aaron Judge is done with it

4 hours ago
NBA

Knicks reach new nadir after owner James Dolan performed on the Tonight Show

6 hours ago
Robot Apocalypse

Sounds like Amazon's Alexa needs an exorcism

6 hours ago
Freaks

Today in absurd NFL workouts: Alvin Kamara lifts weights while pulling a JEEP

7 hours ago
Rapography

Google Maps recognizes lone hero's campaign to rename island after Busta Rhymes

March 7, 2018
Pros—they're just like us!

How do you stop Justin Thomas? Take him to the dentist

March 7, 2018
The Sky Is Falling

Oh great, a rogue space station is set to crash back to earth in the next few weeks

March 7, 2018
Media

Peyton Manning might be coming to a TV network near you -- and he's going to get PAID

March 7, 2018
March Madness

Bill Murray is VERY ready for March Madness

March 7, 2018
For Real?

Meet the Selfie Bunny, the millennial chocolate that might well ruin Easter

March 7, 2018
March Madness

Wright State celebrates NCAA bid with teammate dealing with spinal cord injury

March 7, 2018
One Too Many

Someone get Allen Iverson a cup of coffee please

March 7, 2018
The Patriot Way

Patriots shaft linebackers coach with the ol' more work, no promotion treatment

March 6, 2018
Onions!

Bill Raftery's excuse for not joining Twitter is another reason why the man is a legend

March 6, 2018
Retirement Party

Let's take one last trip to the Ed Hochuli Gun Show

March 6, 2018
Related
The LoopShaq bought a treehouse...with a mural of Shaq in i…
The LoopA son’s guide to giving a damn good Mother’s Day gi…
The LoopNissan designed a supercar that can be driven with …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection