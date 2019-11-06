Trending
Pucks

Yes, this is a real screenshot from a real hockey game (SPOILER ALERT: the Blues scored)

By
3 hours ago

The implementation of 3-on-3 overtime in the regular season was one of the better decisions the NHL has ever made. For the most part, 3-on-3 does exactly what it was supposed to do: limit the number of shootouts and let the games be decided by actually playing hockey rather than a series of penalty shots. The ice is wide open, the action is fast and furious and games often end with goals scored on 2-on-1s, which are some of the most exciting sequences in hockey.

For all of 3-on-3s great qualities, though, it can get a bit whacky at times. The perfect example of this came on Tuesday night in Vancouver, where the Canucks and the Blues remained tied 1-1 after three minutes of 3-on-3 OT. With 1:44 to go, Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers got a great pass from Bo Horvat and fired one toward the net but missed wide. Seconds later, he collided with the third Canuck on the ice, J.T. Millert, causing them both to go down. In this process they also slowed down Horvat behind the Blues net.

Meanwhile, the puck had squirted free and all three Blues on the ice—Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz and Alex Pietrangelo—went after it and ended up on a 3-on-0 breakaway. You're not going to believe this but they scored with ease:

Schwartz, who scored the game-winner, said he had never seen anything quite like in his career. "I'm not even sure what happened, I heard they might have all tripped over each other, but I was a little surprised, just like we all were. We had a 3-on-0 basically from our own end, which you don't see too often."

I don't think I'd ever seen a 3-on-0 before this one, though a quick Google search revealed that it happened to the Dallas Stars in 2017 and they didn't score!

This one wasn't as easy as the Blues' breakaway, but it still should have been buried. Good job by the Blues to not become a punchline on their 3-on-0:

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Once You Pop You Just Can't Stop

Pringles' reign of Thanksgiving terror continues with Turducken chips

27 minutes ago
Well Played

Champions Tour golfers recreate popular GIFs, and the results are surprisingly entertaining

an hour ago
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: It's rankings time, baby!

3 hours ago
Pucks

Yes, this is a real screenshot from a real hockey game (SPOILER ALERT: the Blues scored)

3 hours ago
Viva La Chargers!

Los Angeles Chargers stage glorious revolt over London relocation rumors

a day ago
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s amazing streak gets snapped, Greg Norman gets snubbed(?) by Tiger Woods, and...

November 5, 2019
When Pets Attack

Dogs barking at the Monday Night Football cat is the wholesome content the internet was built...

November 5, 2019
One of these Things is Not like the Other

Fashion brand mistakes LeBron James for Swaggy P in best inadvertent insult of the week

November 5, 2019
Stay Humble

Brendon Todd celebrated his PGA Tour win with a middle seat in coach on ride back from Bermuda

November 4, 2019
Oh Skip

Skip Bayless flirts with worst take in sports history, can barely resist its intoxicating pull

November 4, 2019
DC Goes Hard

The Washington Nationals partied harder than Ovechkin at Sunday's Capitals game

November 4, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Fire Adam Gase into the sun (Jets fans' words, not ours)

November 4, 2019
Famous Jameis

Jameis Winston has fascinating interpretation of "glass half full" after four straight losses

November 4, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Furman quarterback Hamp Sisson is the world's greatest teammate and our college football star...

November 4, 2019
Monday Superlatives

With the Houston Astros' loss, Sports Karma is making a huge comeback

November 4, 2019
Cancel Refs

Calais Campbell literally whiffs on tackling Deshaun Watson, still gets 15-yard personal foul...

November 3, 2019
Fails

Dartmouth beats Harvard on wild Hail Mary on final play, camera man completely botches filming...

November 2, 2019
Trick or Tiger

Tiger Woods takes adorable photo with kid dressed up like him for Halloween

November 1, 2019
Related
The LoopPringles' reign of Thanksgiving terror continues wi…
The LoopChampions Tour golfers recreate popular GIFs, and t…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods reveals his "smart aleck" response to P…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved