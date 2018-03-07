Trending
March Madness

Wright State celebrates NCAA bid with teammate dealing with spinal cord injury

By
7 hours ago

The Wright State Raiders knocked off the Cleveland State Vikings on Tuesday night to earn the Horizon League's automatic NCAA bid. It's the program's third trip to the Big Dance, and first since 2007. But you're not reading this post because of the Raiders' win. It's how they celebrated it that's noteworthy.

Wright State freshman Ryan Custer was injured in an off-campus party last April, an accident that left him motionless in a pool. Custer underwent spinal cord surgery, putting the forward in a wheelchair. Despite the paralysis, Custer has remained with the program, and according to coaches and teammates, been an integral part of the team's success.

“If you ask anybody on our team who is the best teammate or the closest friend, two-thirds of the guys would probably say him,” Wright State director of basketball operations Nick Goff said to WCPO. “And that’s a freshman on the basketball team.”

Following the team's victory, the team went over to Custer and engulfed him in a group hug.

The team also awarded Custer a Horizon League champions hat. "To have him here this weekend was wonderful," said coach Scott Nagy.

A video proving that the best parts of March Madness aren't just contained to upsets or buzzer-beaters.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Rapography

Google Maps recognizes lone hero's campaign to rename island after Busta Rhymes

2 hours ago
Pros -- they're just like us!

How do you stop Justin Thomas? Take him to the dentist

2 hours ago
The Sky Is Falling

Oh great, a rogue space station is set to crash back to earth in the next few weeks

3 hours ago
Media

Peyton Manning might be coming to a TV network near you -- and he's going to get PAID

4 hours ago
March Madness

Bill Murray is VERY ready for March Madness

6 hours ago
For Real?

Meet the Selfie Bunny, the millennial chocolate that might well ruin Easter

7 hours ago
March Madness

Wright State celebrates NCAA bid with teammate dealing with spinal cord injury

7 hours ago
One Too Many

Someone get Allen Iverson a cup of coffee please

8 hours ago
The Patriot Way

Patriots shaft linebackers coach with the ol' more work, no promotion treatment

March 6, 2018
Onions!

Bill Raftery's excuse for not joining Twitter is another reason why the man is a legend

March 6, 2018
Retirement Party

Let's take one last trip to the Ed Hochuli Gun Show

March 6, 2018
The Grind

Phil Mickelson's Oscar-deserving performance, an awe-inspiring hole-in-one, and PGA Tour WAGs...

March 6, 2018
Viral Video

This father made his son run to school in the rain as a punishment and it's impossible to not...

March 6, 2018
Combine Heroes

Deion Sanders was so surprised by how fast this white guy was that he felt compelled to hug...

March 6, 2018
Worst Idea Ever?

The NCAA’s Selection Sunday Show Must Be Kidding Us With This

March 6, 2018
Hidden Talents

A visual history of the night Kobe Bryant (yes, THAT Kobe Bryant) won an Oscar

March 5, 2018
Oscars

Lonely Island's unaired song would have been the best part of the 2018 Oscars

March 5, 2018
No Pain, No Gain

Here's a strongman bleeding out of his face mid-deadlift

March 5, 2018
Related
The LoopCharley Hoffman shows off Las Vegas support with cu…
The LoopGW Monday: Bittersweet start to Kono's pro career -…
The LoopBryson DeChambeau might turn pro early following NC…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection