News & Tours5 minutes ago

World Cup of Golf returns to Melbourne in 2018

By
ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf - Day 4
Quinn RooneyMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 27: Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark walk down the fairway during day four of the World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath Golf Club on November 27, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Despite the tournament's name, the World Cup of Golf has not boasted a globetrotting proclivity. For the third straight time, the event -- which pits 28 national teams of two against each other -- is returning to Melbourne, with the Metropolitan Golf Club serving as host.

“The World Cup of Golf has been a celebrated and valued tradition in the game for decades, and the International Federation of PGA Tours is proud to see that tradition continue in 2018 with the best players from around the globe convening at The Metropolitan Golf Club,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “Golf in the Sandbelt region speaks for itself, and we appreciate The Metropolitan Golf Club opening its doors for this historic team event.”

The highest-ranked player from each country gets to pick his teammate (as long as the player is ranked inside the OWGR Top 500). The format is 72-hole stroke play; the first and third days are alternate shot, with the second and fourth going to four-ball. Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark won the 2016 World Cup at Kingston Heath Golf Club.

The Metropolitan has been the venue of the WGC-Match Play, the Australian Masters, Australian PGA and Australian Open. Melbourne will also be the site for the 2019 Presidents Cup, to be played at Royal Melbourne.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursBandon Dunes relieves Chambers Bay of hosting duty …
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods' return leads to strong TV ratings for …
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods' Masters odds move again, Rickie Fowler…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection