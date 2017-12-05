World Cup of Golf returns to Melbourne in 2018

Despite the tournament's name, the World Cup of Golf has not boasted a globetrotting proclivity. For the third straight time, the event -- which pits 28 national teams of two against each other -- is returning to Melbourne, with the Metropolitan Golf Club serving as host.

“The World Cup of Golf has been a celebrated and valued tradition in the game for decades, and the International Federation of PGA Tours is proud to see that tradition continue in 2018 with the best players from around the globe convening at The Metropolitan Golf Club,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “Golf in the Sandbelt region speaks for itself, and we appreciate The Metropolitan Golf Club opening its doors for this historic team event.”

The highest-ranked player from each country gets to pick his teammate (as long as the player is ranked inside the OWGR Top 500). The format is 72-hole stroke play; the first and third days are alternate shot, with the second and fourth going to four-ball. Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark won the 2016 World Cup at Kingston Heath Golf Club.

The Metropolitan has been the venue of the WGC-Match Play, the Australian Masters, Australian PGA and Australian Open. Melbourne will also be the site for the 2019 Presidents Cup, to be played at Royal Melbourne.

