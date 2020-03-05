Trending
Torts Gonna Torts

Woman tries to get Torts to take selfie mid-game, Torts reacts exactly how you'd expect

By
5 hours ago

John Tortorella has absolutely no time for bullshit. He has no time for poor officiating, no time for g*d damn technology, no time for your stupid questions and NO time for cell phones. If you think he has time for a selfie at any time of the day, let alone in the middle of a hockey game, you must be outside your mind.

One woman at the Calgary Flames-Columbus Blue Jackets game made the grave mistake of thinking Torts would have time for a selfie in the middle of the game, and she got exactly what you'd expect, an icy cold Torts shoulder. Watch as she somehow miraculously gets his attention only to be swatted away by Torts as if he were Dikembe Mutombo in his prime:

Dumb. Dumb. Dumb. This woman is lucky Torts didn't have her removed, and he was actually able to laugh it off. M'am, we all love Torts as much as you do, but some of us don't have a death wish. You'd have a better chance of getting a selfie with Bill Belichick than one with Torts in the middle of a game.

Also, in case you were wondering, yes, that other fan is showing Torts a pic of .... young Torts:

You think Torts is scary now? That version of Torts would kick the shit out of you, steal your girlfriend and you'd have nothing to say about it. What a savage.

RELATED: John Tortorella's F-bomb-laced pregame speech will make you want to run through 10 brick walls

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Spring

10 things to remember when playing golf for the first time in 2020

an hour ago
Slurping the Mary Jane

Pensacola Blue Wahoos win 2020 minor-league promotion derby with Legalize "Marinara" night on...

3 hours ago
Happenings in the Art World

The George Costanza bobblehead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are giving away on Seinfeld Night...

5 hours ago
Torts Gonna Torts

Woman tries to get Torts to take selfie mid-game, Torts reacts exactly how you'd expect

5 hours ago
Sports...Jeopardy!

Joel Embiid's new nickname is inspired by one of the worst Jeopardy! answers of all time

7 hours ago
Resume Builder

Dish will actually pay you to watch 'The Office' for some reason

March 4, 2020
Yakety Sax

Routine grounder turns into three-run inside the park home run in college baseball game

March 4, 2020
Vacation Days

You could win a stay in the world's first Buffalo Wild Wings bed & breakfast during March...

March 4, 2020
The Big Follicle

Shaq grew out his hairline after losing a bet to Dwayne Wade and the results are horrifying

March 4, 2020
But Colin!!

Remember when Alex Smith beat Alabama in college (he didn't)? Colin Cowherd remembers

March 3, 2020
Bauer Hour

Trevor Bauer's big plan to stop sign stealing: Let them steal signs

March 3, 2020
The Grind

A Transatlantic Twitter war, a heartfelt plea to Anthony Kim, and a Gretzky wedding (just not...

March 3, 2020
Grit

How tough is the XFL? Dallas Renegades OC broke his leg in the second quarter and still the of...

March 3, 2020
The Jerky Boy

You can't come up with a more Rob Gronkowski story than the time he accidentally prank called...

March 2, 2020
Save a horse...

Saddle up for photos of Dustin Johnson wearing a cowboy hat at Paulina Gretzky's brother's...

March 2, 2020
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson is even better at playing Pebble Beach when using a simulator

March 2, 2020
Seek Shelter

If this Vladimir Guerrero Jr. BOMB doesn't get you excited for baseball, you are dead inside

March 2, 2020
Respect

PGA Tour pro salutes fellow golfer for having big balls after pulling off clutch shot

March 2, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursJustin Rose puts TaylorMade, other clubs in play. E…
Golf News & ToursTour pro shoots even par at Bay Hill less than 24 h…
Golf News & ToursWhich PGA Tour events produce the best leader board…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved