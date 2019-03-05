New Shoes4 hours ago

With Rickie Fowler's input, Puma releases new tour shoe: the Ignite Proadapt

With help from Rickie Fowler, Puma designed and has released its new shoe: the Puma Ignite Proadapt. Rickie gave the company's newest shoe some initial visibility, wearing it when he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“Rickie was involved from the earliest stages of design, expressing his desire for an upper that provides a ton of support with premium styling," said Puma's footwear product line manager, Andrew Lawson. "Better players will love these shoes as they offer comfort, maximum stability, ground traction and motion control through your golf swing.”

This idea became a focal point in the design of the shoe for Puma: wanting to make a shoe that's as comfortable as a running shoe, while still maintaining that more classic look of a leather golf shoe. The waterproof leather upper provides the looks, while Puma's Ignite foam (made of polyurethane) and the polyurethane insole helps with comfort. Another design choice that helps with comfort is found on the outsole. There are sections that are cut out, allowing the foot to move more naturally.

On the outsole for traction, there are both low-profile cleats and traction elements.

The Puma Ignite Proadapt shoes is available now for pre-sale. They're available in three colors ($200).

