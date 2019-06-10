Winner's Bag10 minutes ago

Winner's Bag: Scott McCarron's clubs at the MasterCard Japan Championship

By
Mastercard Japan Championship - Round Two
Matt RobertsNARITA, JAPAN - JUNE 08: Scott McCarron of USA hits a tee shot on the 9th hole during the second round of the Mastercard Japan Championship at Narita Golf Club on June 08, 2019 in Narita, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Scott McCarron won the Insperity Invitational last month but made it clear his second win of the season was only the beginning.

"I'm not done yet," McCarron said. "I want to win a lot more and I want to win the Schwab Cup. That was my goal at the start of this year, which has been the goal the start of the last few years. We're trying to get that done."

Nothing like racking up your third win of the season to further the pursuit of that goal.

McCarron won the Mastercard Japan Championship through some incredibly solid play, resulting in just three bogeys over 54 holes (one in each round), allowing him to post a 13-under-par total that bested Kirk Triplett and Billy Andrade by three shots.

Still, the outcome wasn’t quite clinched until late in the proceedings. A couple of back-nine birdies gave McCarron a two-shot edge as he played the par-5 17th. There he hit a magnificent shot from 246 yards with his 19-degree Tour Edge Exotics CBX hybrid to 20 feet to provide a little more cushion after a two-putt birdie.

“I've played well just about every season, but this season, just feeling very comfortable out here playing with these great players,” McCarron said. “I've put myself in position to win and I've been able to come through and get the job done.”

Seeing how he stands atop the tour’s money list after his latest victory, he might just get his overall goal accomplished as well.

What Scott McCarron had in the bag at the MasterCard Japan Championship

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero, 15 degrees

Hybrid: Tour Edge Exotics CBX 119, 19 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Ping S55

Wedges: Cleveland RTX (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Ghost Spider Long

