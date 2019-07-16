Winner's Bag: Retief Goosen's equipment at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship

Retief Goosen has had success in major championships, winning a pair of U.S. Opens in 2001 and 2004. He also has played well at Firestone Country Club, finishing T-4 in the 2008 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and third in 2010. So with the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship being played at Firestone, there was some good karma going for the South African, and he took advantage of it by birdieing his final two holes for a two-shot win over Jay Haas and Tim Petrovic.

“It’s been 10 years since I last won a tournament,” Goosen said. “The nerves were there, and to have those nerves a little bit again in the last few weeks, you’ve just got to put yourself in a position all the time to get used to it again. That’s what I’ve done and it finally paid off this week.”

Firestone is a course that rewards length off the tee and Goosen provided that, averaging 295 yards with his 9-degree Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver to rank second in the field in driving distance. He also holed some critical putts with his Odyssey O-Works Black Marxman putter, including a 15-footer for birdie on 17 and a 10-footer at the last to seal the victory.

Goosen, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, had been coming close to his first senior win, with two top-four finishes in his last four events. But at Firestone, he got his first win in a decade.

“It was an up-and-down year so far,” Goosen said. “I had my chances a few weeks ago and didn’t do it. It’s nice to pull this one off.”

What Retief Goosen had in the bag at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship :

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero , 9 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash , 15 degrees

Hybrid: Tour Edge CBX 119, 19 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Callaway X-Forged 18

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works Black Marxman