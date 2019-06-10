Winner's Bag: Lexi Thompson's clubs at the ShopRite Classic

Lexi Thompson had played the par 5s at the Bay Course at Seaview in nine under par as she prepared to play the par-5 finishing hole at the ShopRite Classic. By the time she finished the hole, she stood 11 under on the par 5s, making a stunning 20-foot eagle putt to close out a final-round 67 and edge Jeongeun Lee6, winner of the previous week's U.S. Women's Open, by one shot.

Although eagles are not all that rare in professional golf, Thompson’s was far from standard issue. She didn’t hit driver off the tee (nor did she all day, opting for the 3-wood in order to secure a better ball flight in the gusting winds). Then consider she hit her 190-yard approach shot close … with a pitching wedge.

“I hit 3-wood off the tee just to keep my 3-wood lower in the wind,” Thompson said. “I hit it in the left rough and I kind of had a little sketchy lie so I knew it was going to jump, and then it was blowing 30 miles per hour downwind, and I had 190 to the front, 200 pin, and it's crazy to think about all the numbers that we were thinking about. We were like, 'land it 30 yards short, so 160,' and then with a jumper lie and then the wind I ended up hitting a pitching wedge, which is my 135 club, from 190. Ended up, I guess, landing 50 yards short and rolling up there.”

Thompson’s pitching wedge is Cobra’s venerable S2 Forged model, while her 3-wood is the company’s King LTD . The putter she used for the clinching shot is Evnroll's ER2 Mid Blade , with a slightly larger head shape than a traditional blade-style putter.

What Lexi Thompson had in the bag at the ShopRite Classic :

Ball: Bridgestone Tour BX

Driver: Cobra King F9 Speedback , 9 degrees

3-wood: Cobra King LTD , 13.5 degrees

5-wood: Cobra King LTD , 18.5 degrees

Irons (3, 6-PW): Cobra S2 Forged

Wedges: Cobra King V Grind (48, 52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Evnroll ER2 Mid Blade

