Winner's Bag: Kevin Sutherland's clubs at the Principal Charity Classic

It was Groundhog Day for Kevin Sutherland on a number of fronts at the Principal Charity Classic, which he won in a playoff over third-round leader Scott Parel. Sutherland had downed Parel in a playoff earlier this year at the Rapiscan Systems Classic. Sutherland went really low, shooting a final-round 62 that included an eight-under-par 28 on the final nine, failing to run the table only because he missed a short birdie putt at the 16th.

Sutherland is no stranger to going low, having shot the first 59 in PGA Tour Champions history at the 2014 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. And then, after making all those birdies, he produced one more on the second playoff hole on Sunday for the win again over Parel.

“I knew I had to shoot something really good,” Sutherland said. “I wasn’t really thinking about what the leaders were doing. I played really well the day before and I was just hoping to extend that momentum I had and I just got hot on the back. I hit some really good putts on the back nine. I hit a lot of good shots, but I had to make a lot of 10-footers, too.”

Those 10-footers came courtesy of a Ping prototype putter. But Sutherland might have been downplaying the quality of his iron game, too. He finished T-3 in greens in regulation at 81 percent, boosted by hitting 16 in each of his final two rounds. Sutherland’s irons are Ping’s iBlade model, although he uses one of the company's Glide 2.0 models (46 degrees with an ES sole) as his pitching wedge.

The win at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Ill., was Sutherland’s third on the PGA Tour Champions.

What Kevin Sutherland had in the bag at the Principal Charity Classic :

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Ping G400 , 9 degrees

3-wood: Ping G410 , 14.5 degrees

Hybrid: Ping G400 , 19 degrees

Irons (4-9): Ping iBlade; (PW): Ping Glide 2.0

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (50, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Ping prototype