The clubs Kevin Sutherland used to win the Rapiscan Systems Classic

It took some fortitude—and an extra day—but Kevin Sutherland was finally able to secure his second PGA Tour Champions victory, coming in a seven-hole sudden-death duel with Scott Parel at the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Though Sutherland made good use of his Ping G400 driver during the week (285.2-yard average, ranked sixth in the field), it was his putter that eventually won it for him.

Playing the 18th hole for the sixth time in overtime, Sutherland finally found the winning formula, rolling in a 20-foot birdie putt with his Ping Sigma G Kinloch putter on Monday for a walk-off birdie after Parel had missed from just outside that distance.

It was an unusual ending for Sutherland, who faltered in the final round, shooting a 75 that included three bogeys and not a single birdie. “I was thinking I had this putt yesterday to win, but hadn’t made a birdie all day,” Sutherland said afterward. "I didn’t sleep a wink last night. Just glad I got a second chance.”

A second chance and a second win. Even if it did take a little longer than he had hoped.”

What Kevin Sutherland had in the bag at the Rapiscan Systems Classic

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Ping G400 , 9 degrees

3-wood: Ping G410 , 15 degrees

Hybrid: Ping G400 , 19 degrees

Irons (4-9): Ping iBlade; (PW): Ping Glide 2.0

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (50, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Ping Sigma G Kinloch

RELATED: The clubs Kevin Kisner used to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play