Ken Tanigawa played the first 10 holes Sunday in two over par and was looking at a three-shot deficit, but rallied (along with getting a little help from Paul Broadhurst) to win the KitchenAId Senior PGA Championship.

Tanigawa won by one over Scott McCarron, but it was Broadhurst that provided the main competition. The third-round leader, Broadhurst shot 75, including playing the final three holes in three over par with a double-bogey 6 on the 18th and a bogey at the par-4 last when he got overly aggressive with his birdie attempt to tie Tanigawa.

Tanigawa, meanwhile, backed up a third-round 66 with a solid even-par 70 at Oak Hill C.C. After playing the first 10 holes in two over, he birdied both the par 3s on the incoming nine as well as the par-416th before bogeying the par-4 17th. A scrambling par at the last after his tee shot found a fairway bunker, necessitating a 12-foot par-save putt proved to be the difference.

“It's just a real golf course,” Tanigawa said on Saturday of Oak Hill’s famed East Course—a layout that had hosted eight prior major or senior major championships. “There's no faking it around here.”

Tanigawa ranked fourth in greens in regulation with his Ping i210 irons and fourth in putts per green in regulation with a Ping PLD Prime Tyne mallet. He also won using a yellow Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

The win was Tanigawa’s second in two years on the PGA Tour Champions, his other coming at last year’s Pure Insurance Championship.

What Ken Tanigawa had in the bag at the Kitchen-Aid Senior PGA Championship

Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Yellow

Driver: Ping G410 Plus (Fujikura Ventus 6x), 9 degrees

3-wood: Ping G410, 14.5 degrees

Hybrid: Ping G410, 19 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Ping i210

Putter: Ping PLD Prime Tyne