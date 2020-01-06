Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas' equipment at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Winner's Bagan hour ago

Justin Thomas won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but just barely—both in terms of play and time.

In darkness, Thomas holed a short birdie putt on the third extra hole to down Patrick Reed after Xander Schauffele exited the playoff earlier. But Thomas' birdie came after a series of miscues, including a fatted fairway wood that barely cleared the penalty area. But a brilliant approach made up for the errant shot and led to his 12th PGA Tour win.

Earlier, after a bad bogey on the par-4 seventh at Kapalua’s Plantation Course, Thomas stood two shots behind Schauffele, the defending champion. Thomas then hit a 7-iron on the 198-yard par 3 to within 12 feet and made the putt for birdie, following that with a 3-wood from 235 yards on the par-5 ninth struck so well it brought a solid club twirl. Two putts from the fringe brought another birdie. On the par-4 10th he hit a chippy 9-iron from 104 yards to 15 feet that led to a third straight birdie. Then a 9-iron from 162 yards on the par-3 11th came to rest 5 feet, 6 inches from the hole and when the putt dropped Thomas had a fourth-consecutive birdie and a three-shot margin. A lob wedge from 78 yards to 7 feet led to yet another birdie that kept Schauffele two back and another solid 3-wood to the back fringe of the par-5 15th brought another birdie that proved helpful as Thomas would bogey the 16th and 18th to finish with a final-round 68.

The clubs Thomas used to hit those iron shots were Titleist’s 620 MB irons (that replaced the 718 MB’s he had been using) that he uses for his 5- through 9-iron in a split set with the company’s U500 2-iron and T100 4-iron.The grips are Golf Pride’s Tour Velvet. The 3-wood is a 15-degree Titleist TS3 with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 80TX shaft.

In winning Thomas ranked second for the week in strokes gained/tee to green and second in strokes gained/approach the green. He also ranked third in greens in regulation and first in proximity to the hole. But Thomas' win still seemed improbable.

"For some reason I was supposed to win this week," he said.

What Justin Thomas had in the bag at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x,

Driver: Titleist TS3 (Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60TX), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TS3, 15 degrees

5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd, 18 degrees

Irons (2): Titleist U500; (4): Titleist T100; (5-9): Titleist 620 MB; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM7

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52, 56 degrees); Titleist SM6 (60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist X5

