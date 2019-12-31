Wilson Golf's latest wedge line geared for better players

Wilson Golf produces golf clubs for players of all ability levels but there is no doubt that its new Staff Model wedges are geared towards the better player.

The new line has a standard model and a high-toe HT version. The standard model is made from 8620 carbon steel, providing a soft feel while the wide-soled HT has a 431 stainless steel clubhead. The big change from the company’s prior PMP wedge series, however, is a tighter spacing on the milled grooves that allows the ball to engage more groove edges at impact for enhanced spin. On the HT model, the grooves extend all the way across the face.

“It helps on half shots to have more scorelines,” says Jon Pergande, Wilson Golf’s global manager of innovation. “On half shots you’re not trying to get debris out as much, but you want maximum edge contact on the grooves. This narrower spacing allows us to do that.”

The Staff Model wedges feature True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips. The standard version is available in 48, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, and 60 degrees for right-handers and 52, 56 and 60 degrees for lefties. The HT is available in 56, 60 and 64 degrees. Both will be in stores Feb. 3, 2020 at a price of $130 per wedge.