New wedges23 minutes ago

Wilson Golf's latest wedge line geared for better players

By
Drew Meredith,Drew Meredith,Drew Meredith

Wilson Golf produces golf clubs for players of all ability levels but there is no doubt that its new Staff Model wedges are geared towards the better player.

The new line has a standard model and a high-toe HT version. The standard model is made from 8620 carbon steel, providing a soft feel while the wide-soled HT has a 431 stainless steel clubhead. The big change from the company’s prior PMP wedge series, however, is a tighter spacing on the milled grooves that allows the ball to engage more groove edges at impact for enhanced spin. On the HT model, the grooves extend all the way across the face.

“It helps on half shots to have more scorelines,” says Jon Pergande, Wilson Golf’s global manager of innovation. “On half shots you’re not trying to get debris out as much, but you want maximum edge contact on the grooves. This narrower spacing allows us to do that.”

The Staff Model wedges feature True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips. The standard version is available in 48, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, and 60 degrees for right-handers and 52, 56 and 60 degrees for lefties. The HT is available in 56, 60 and 64 degrees. Both will be in stores Feb. 3, 2020 at a price of $130 per wedge.

Trending Now
Related
Golf EquipmentWilson Golf's latest wedge line geared for better p…
Golf News & ToursGet to know Jon Rahm like you never have before - G…
Golf InstructionJon Rahm: What I'm working on with my game for 2020…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved