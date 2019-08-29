Will Tiger Woods win another major? Vegas doesn't seem to think so

Tiger Woods' Masters triumph in April was the most-talked-about event of the year in golf and arguably sports. It also got people talking about Tiger's future prospects at hunting down the game's most famous record.

With major title No. 15, Woods—after an injury-plagued decade-plus drought—reopened the conversation about whether he can catch Jack Nicklaus' mark of 18. But Las Vegas isn't very bullish on it happening for the man who turns 44 in December. And that was before Woods announced he recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Earlier this week, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook released updated odds on four over/unders regarding Woods' major total by Dec. 30, 2025 (Tiger's 50th birthday). While Woods remains just as big of a long shot to win more than 18 as he was when these odds were released for the first time last September, he has, somewhat surprisingly, become a bigger underdog to win one more major.

Last year, Woods was +200 (Risk $100 to win $200) to get over the 15.5 mark in his career, but now, he's +300. And if you want to bet on Woods not winning another major, you have to lay -400 (Risk $400 to win $100). Did you hear that, Tiger? Vegas doesn't like you're chances of winning another major. Time to get more motivated!

Seriously, though, coming off a year in which Woods proved he could still win one, this is interesting. Especially because, if anything, the books have to bank on public support being on Tiger to get the job done. Although, I know a friend who bet against Woods winning another tournament this season after he won the Masters. He won his bet, but what a killjoy.

The odds of Tiger finishing with more than 16.5 total majors have also shifted. Woods is now +600 (up from +500) to do it and -900 to not. The odds of the final two Tiger bets—Over/under 17.5 and over/under 18.5—have remained unchanged. Here's a look at all four bets:

Westgate also currently lists Tiger at 16-to-1 odds to win the 2020 Masters. Brooks Koepka is the favorite at 8/1, followed by Rory McIlroy at 10/1.

Woods said in a statement that despite his most recent surgery—a fifth on his left knee —he plans on "playing in Japan in October." Woods previously committed to the PGA Tour's inaugural Zozo Championship, which begins Oct. 24. That event could go a long way toward whether Woods picks himself to play in December's Presidents Cup. And after a disappointing finish to this season, it could also sway gamblers on his major championship expectations for 2020 and beyond.

