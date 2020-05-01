Will Ferrell crashes Seahawks Zoom meeting as Greg Olsen, still has his incredible skater's body

Everybody and their mother is crashing Zoom meetings these days, to the point where it's become a bit played out. Once you start to fail to recognize the so-called "celeb"'s name who is crashing the meeting or virtual lecture or virtual happy hour, that's when you know that joke has run its course. However, exceptions can be made. Exceptions like Will Ferrell crashing the Seattle Seahawks virtual team meeting.

But this wasn't your normal pop-in, Q&A session with a celebrity. This was Ferrell impersonating new Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen as only Ferrell can: by being himself.

For a comedian who has done some of the greatest impersonations of other famous people ever, some of his best impressions are when he is just being himself but says he's being someone else. Like the time he accepted the 2008 Best Male Athlete ESPY for Tiger Woods:

I for one would love to live in a world where one of Tiger's sponsors was Little Debbie's. Cosmic Brownies for the win.

Anyway, A+ stuff from Ferrell as always. Looks like he still has his incredible skater's body:

Lookin's free, touchin' is gonna cost ya.