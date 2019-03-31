Trending
News & Tours

Wikipedia knew about Kevin Kisner's win hours before it happened

By
2 hours ago
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Final Round
Darren Carroll(Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

It's happened. The computers have become sentient, and able to predict the future. The prophecies foretold of this day.

For future historians searching for the inflection point of the battle between humans and technology, let it be known the warning shot was fired on March 31, in the year of our Lord 2019. That was when Wikipedia, an online encyclopedia that became the de facto source of all information (and misinformation) predicated Kevin Kisner would defeat Matt Kuchar at the WGC-Dell Match Play 3&2 hours before it happened. (For future historians wondering what "WGC-Dell Match Play" is, search "Caddyshack" on the Netflix chip embedded in your eyeball to get an idea.)

This phenomenon was first noted by the AP's Doug Ferguson as the Kisner-Kuchar championship match headed to Austin Country Club's back nine:

We couldn't believe this development, so decided to check ourselves. Apparently Wikipedia decided to hedge its bets, ever so slightly:

Because, as any golfer knows, when someone asks for a match-play result, the first response is always, "Well, it WASN'T 3&2, obviously."

However, the original forecast proved to be true, as Kiz disposed of Kuchar 3&2.

Granted, Wikipedia flaunts itself as an "open collaboration," that individual users—i.e. humans—are the ones behind the edits, so this could have been some lonely guy in his basement with an itchy trigger finger. Which is just the type of explanation artificial intelligence wants us mere mortals to think.

Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
News & Tours

Wikipedia knew about Kevin Kisner's win hours before it happened

2 hours ago
Viral Videos

Web.com Tour pro holes shirtless shot from water for the craziest eagle of the year

2 hours ago
Caddie Goals

Watch Joe LaCava hilariously rip off fan's hat while Tiger Woods was hitting a chip shot at...

March 29, 2019
Golf Life

As if Marc Leishman wasn't popular enough, his personal beer is now available for your...

March 29, 2019
Legends

Tim Duncan retelling the story about Pop telling him they drafted "Emanuel Jinnobili" is...

March 29, 2019
Waiting on the (Golf) World to Change

Brandon Stone has the perfect solution for slow play

March 29, 2019
If You Come At The King...

Bubba Watson puts heckler in the grave at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

March 28, 2019
Risky Google Searches

Some of the things Eagles fans call Eli Manning are so bad he has to look them up

March 28, 2019
Gaffes

Announcers are still getting Keith Mitchell's name wrong despite Honda Classic victory

March 28, 2019
Bad Beats

You might never bet an over/under again after seeing the finish to this NBA game

March 28, 2019
Euro Tour Shenanigans

European Tour pro does drop-the-mic celebration after finishing round with fantastic shot

March 28, 2019
Hope Springs Eternal

Earth's biggest optimist places bet on Tiger Woods to win 2019 Grand Slam

March 27, 2019
Whoops!

Shaq forgets he's on live TV, hilariously belts out profane Ludacris lyrics over a highlight

March 27, 2019
One-Man Pep Rally

The Rock gives Lovett baseball team highway pep talk, team goes on to win 23-1

March 27, 2019
Vintage

NFL admits Patriots got away with one in the Super Bowl in least shocking news in the history...

March 27, 2019
Gambling

People are actually betting on Tony Romo to have a decent first round in this week's PGA Tour...

March 27, 2019
Move Over Keto

Beacon of hope for all mankind loses 25 pounds on beer-only diet

March 27, 2019
Viral Videos

Lance Stephenson, Lakers bench mob provide the Lakers with lone highlight of season

March 27, 2019
Related
The LoopWGC-Match Play: Rickie's run, G-Mac's comebacks, an…
The LoopCareer records show Jason Day is the current king o…
The LoopWatch Ben Martin make the longest (and clutchest) h…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection