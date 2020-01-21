tour talkan hour ago

What you can learn from Jordan Spieth's wedge setup

It’s a question not nearly enough players ask themselves: When purchasing wedges, should I stick with standard “wedge” shafts or use the same type of shafts I have in my irons? If Jordan Spieth’s clubs offer any insight, the answer is both.

According to Titleist, the 46- and 52-degree Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges that Spieth uses have Project X 6.5 shafts—the same shafts Spieth has in his irons. But his 56- and 60-degree wedges have a sub-flex shaft, which can add feel. The reason: Lower-lofted wedges are used more as full-swing clubs that benefit from the same shafts as in his irons, and the sub-flex shafts help on shorter shots around the green.

Another takeaway from Spieth’s wedge setup is that he extends his wedge model down to the pitching wedge, meaning all four of his wedges are the same model club as opposed to having the pitching wedge from his iron set. Although the majority of everyday players use a set wedge, it’s an idea that merits consideration. After all, when having your scoring clubs in your hands, why wouldn’t you want them to feel familiar?

