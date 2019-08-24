Trending
What was up with Brooks Koepka's shoes at the Tour Championship?

ATLANTA—For much of the week, it's been what Brooks Koepka hasn't worn that's garnered attention. But on Friday, the four-time major's fashion choice sent golf fans scrambling for answers.

Cameras caught Koepka wearing what appeared to be a zip-line tag on his Nike shoes, a piece that didn't seem conducive to play. Following his round, one that saw the reigning and likely Player of the Year take a one-shot lead, Koepka was indignant that fans hadn't picked up on his trendsetter look:

Q. People were asking what's on your shoes, Oasis?
BROOKS KOEPKA: The Off-Whites? It's fashion, Bro.

Q. No, the other.
BROOKS KOEPKA: This is such like a typical golf nerd, like 40-year-old white man like --

Q. I've got two kids.
BROOKS KOEPKA: I don't know how to explain it. It's Off-White. It's fashion. I guarantee the whole golf world has no clue what Off-White is, but it's fresh. If you're a sneaker head, you'll get it -- or into fashion. Sneaker heads know, yeah.

Q. Sneaker heads know.
BROOKS KOEPKA: Yeah.

Q. Will I explain to the 40-year-old white golf guys? No.
BROOKS KOEPKA: The average guy won't know what the deal is.

Well, this average 32-year-old white golf guy remains lost.

According to fashion site Hypebeast, "the collaborative sneaker has also been embellished with contrasting white details found on the Swoosh insignias and Off-White’s signature text branding located on the medial portions. To finish off the pair, the updated Nike Air Max 90s have been re-soled with a grass-ready spiked outsole."

As for that tag? What signifies an Off-White product—designed by Birgil Abloh, an artistic director for Louis Vuitton—is a zip-tie that hangs from the laces. Essentially similar to keeping a New Era sticker on a hat ... only if that hat cost $800.

Personally, this feels like something out of "Zoolander." Conversely, perhaps golf has become so easy for Koepka that he now challenges himself by playing with a fork sticking out of his sneaks.

