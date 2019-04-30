News & Tours41 minutes ago

Wells Fargo Championship to move to D.C. in 2021 as Quail Hollow prepares for Presidents Cup, according to Washington Post

The Washington D.C. area lost its spot on the PGA Tour's regular-season rotation with the axing of the Quicken Loans National. But according to the Washington Post's Barry Svrluga, golf will be returning to the nation's capital in short order.

On Tuesday Svrluga broke the news on Twitter that the Wells Fargo Championship, annually played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, will make a stop in D.C. in 2021. The tournament, which is hosting the tour this week, is expected to make an official announcement later on Tuesday.

The move is not unexpected. Quail Hollow and tournament sponsor Wells Fargo have been in discussions for a new five-year deal, and one of the remaining items was where the event would be held in 2021. The course is hosting the Presidents Cup that season, and though it's not unheard for a venue to be the site of two competitions in one campaign—Pebble Beach is home to the AT&T Pro-Am and U.S. Open in 2019—it's a situation the tour likes to avoid.

This is also not a new circumstance for the Wells Fargo Championship. The 2017 event moved to Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina when Quail Hollow was preparing for the Presidents Cup.

As for its temporary site up north, it's expected the tournament will be held at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. The course was a frequent host of the Kemper Open, and hosted the National in its last two years of existence.

