Well, that was quick: Johnny Miller back on the airwaves (sort of)

After an emotional farewell in early February at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Johnny Miller is back on the airwaves a little more than three months later.

However, before you carve out time this weekend expecting to see Miller back in the saddle as an analyst for golf telecasts, Miller’s “comeback” is a little more in line with someone who is retired. Callaway Golf announced on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with the hall of famer to be a brand ambassador for the company, a position which will include “a variety of content development projects, including the original podcast “Real Golf Talk with Johnny Miller.”

“I am proud to be returning to Callaway [Miller had been a Callaway staffer a number of years ago] and working with the company’s incredible team on some exciting new projects,” Miller said. “It feels like a homecoming for me, and I think golf fans will really enjoy what we have coming, starting with our new Real Golf Talk podcast.”

The podcast launches May 22 on iTunes and a variety of other platforms. Sitting alongside the two-time major champion will be Chris Harrison—an avid golfer best known for his host duties on ABC’s The Bachelor franchise—as the host.

“Johnny Miller was a legend on the course and in the TV booth there was no equal," Harrison said in a statement from Callaway. "I know he’s got more to say on the world of golf and the world in general. There’s no chance I’m missing the opportunity to sit next to him."

Befitting a man of retirement age, the podcast won't be an arduous endeavor for Miller as it will feature just six episodes in 2019, which will air after major events on the golf calendar. The podcast will increase to eight episodes in future seasons. To listen on Soundcloud, click here .

