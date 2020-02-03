Webb Simpson's Masters odds get slashed after his Waste Management Phoenix Open win

Following his first win in nearly two years, Webb Simpson's odds to win the year's first major received a major adjustment.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook released updated Masters odds on Monday, listing Simpson at 40-to-1 to slip on the green jacket in April. Previously, Simpson was 60-to-1 odds after opening at 80-1 last April.

Even with his odds being slashed, Simpson seems like a decent value to win at Augusta National. The 34-year-old has morphed into one of the PGA Tour's best putters and he finished a career-best T-5 at the Masters last year.

That finish started Simpson's current streak of 16 consecutive starts in which he hasn't finished outside the top 30. That span includes four runner-ups in addition to his playoff win over Tony Finau at TPC Scottsdale on Sunday. Simpson moved up to No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, his first time in the top 10 since 2012 following his lone major title at the U.S. Open.

There was also some slight movement at the top of Westgate's board as Tiger Woods was downgraded from 10-to-1 odds to 12-1. That puts the defending Masters champ and five-time green jacket winner behind 10-1 co-favorites Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, who is poised to take the top spot from Koepka when the Official World Golf Ranking comes out next Monday.

Following Woods is the trio of Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, and Dustin Johnson at 14-to-1 odds. Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, and Xander Schauffele are next at 20-1.

Finau, who played in the final group with Woods at last year's Masters but remains stuck on one PGA Tour title, is listed at 30-to-1 odds. Also of note, three-time Masters champ Phil Mickelson was downgraded to 80-1 despite a T-3 in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. In other words, it seems like the oddsmakers are basically begging people to bet on Mickelson, who missed the cut in his first two PGA Tour starts of 2020.

The 2020 Masters is scheduled for April 9-12.

