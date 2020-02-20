Trending
Office Humor

Webb Simpson part of elaborate wardrobe scripting prank against his caddie

By
3 hours ago

In the past few months, Webb Simpson has reestablished himself as one of the world's best golfers. In the past few days, the six-time PGA Tour winner has also established himself as a pretty solid prankster.

Simpson pulled the wool over caddie Paul Tesori's eyes by convincing him he'd have to pull certain clothes over his head. In a pretty elaborate scheme that involved Footjoy, the looper was thrown for a loop by being told his outfits had been scripted for this week's WGC-Mexico Championship.

PODCAST: Paul Tesori on how he cost Webb Simpson more than $5 million

As someone who has gone through the wardrobe scripting process, this can be a good thing. But when you like to wear the most basic golf clothes imaginable and suddenly you're being forced into bright floral patterns, it's a nightmare. Anyway, Simpson shared the elaborate prank on Instagram that actually caused Tesori to break into sweat.

Loading

View on Instagram

Tesori's comment shows just how badly he'd fallen for it.

"I was duped. Hook line and sinker. I had no idea it was happening. It’s an impressive prank when the pranked thinks it was worth the effort. No retaliation. Just good stories."

And his wife enjoyed it as well:

The best part? It all turned out for a good cause:

So if you're related to Paul, definitely don't buy him a shirt like that for his birthday. Or. . . on second thought, definitely buy him a shirt like that.

RELATED: What it's like to get wardrobe scripted for the Masters

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Winging It

Virginia Tech fan watching basketball, dancing and eating wings is the hero we deserve

an hour ago
Gambling

Golf fans could not even believe that Byeong Hun An four-putted from 25 feet at the WGC-Mexico

an hour ago
Jehova's Witness

Nothing sums up the John Beilein era like this story of him trying to schedule a Cavs practice...

an hour ago
The Ageless One

Watching Ichiro Suzuki throw BP at Mariners spring training will restore your faith in...

3 hours ago
Office Humor

Webb Simpson part of elaborate wardrobe scripting prank against his caddie

3 hours ago
All The Feels

Sports produced two all-time father-son moments on Wednesday night

4 hours ago
Low Blow

Heads up, guys, if you bite your opponent's penis, you'll get a five-year ban from competitive...

February 19, 2020
Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda

Giancarlo Stanton—guy who played 18 games last year—says he would hit 80 HRs if he cheated the...

February 19, 2020
False Alarm

"Thank You Tiger" hashtag had golf Twitter sweating the future of Tiger Woods

February 19, 2020
Super Fans

This Masters-themed bathroom is a beautiful sight to behold

February 19, 2020
Shoulder Shrug

Ben Affleck confirms that Tom Brady is OUT in New England (not really ... but maybe)

February 18, 2020
Revenge of The Claw

Kawhi Leonard kicking a bottle of Gatorade out of his press conference is the highlight of...

February 18, 2020
The Grind

Tiger Woods digs through trash, Brooks Koepka goes sightseeing, and Holly Sonders celebrates a...

February 18, 2020
Hmmm....

Brooks Koepka says he 'forgot' he made a hole-in-one at Augusta. Wait, what?

February 18, 2020
Take Your Base

The over/under for Houston Astros batters hit by pitch this season is 83.5—smash that over

February 18, 2020
Monday Superlatives

The Slam Dunk judges were right

February 17, 2020
Hate To See It

Brad Marchand getting cross-checked from behind is the best video you'll see today

February 17, 2020
Tour Life

PGA Tour WAG concedes she can't compete with Tiger Woods on Valentine's Day

February 15, 2020
Related
The LoopVirginia Tech fan watching basketball, dancing and …
The LoopGolf fans could not even believe that Byeong Hun An…
The LoopNothing sums up the John Beilein era like this stor…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved