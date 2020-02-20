Webb Simpson part of elaborate wardrobe scripting prank against his caddie

In the past few months, Webb Simpson has reestablished himself as one of the world's best golfers. In the past few days, the six-time PGA Tour winner has also established himself as a pretty solid prankster.

Simpson pulled the wool over caddie Paul Tesori's eyes by convincing him he'd have to pull certain clothes over his head. In a pretty elaborate scheme that involved Footjoy, the looper was thrown for a loop by being told his outfits had been scripted for this week's WGC-Mexico Championship .

PODCAST: Paul Tesori on how he cost Webb Simpson more than $5 million

As someone who has gone through the wardrobe scripting process , this can be a good thing. But when you like to wear the most basic golf clothes imaginable and suddenly you're being forced into bright floral patterns, it's a nightmare. Anyway, Simpson shared the elaborate prank on Instagram that actually caused Tesori to break into sweat.

Tesori's comment shows just how badly he'd fallen for it.

"I was duped. Hook line and sinker. I had no idea it was happening. It’s an impressive prank when the pranked thinks it was worth the effort. No retaliation. Just good stories."

And his wife enjoyed it as well:

The best part? It all turned out for a good cause:

So if you're related to Paul, definitely don't buy him a shirt like that for his birthday. Or. . . on second thought, definitely buy him a shirt like that.

