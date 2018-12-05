We finally have an answer to the decades-long "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" debate

The holidays are a time of gathering, and anytime friends and family come together, debate will ensue. Though the years turn, much of the discourse remains unchanged. Such contentions include:

-- "Does anyone know what Boxing Day is?"

-- "Is Festivus the best Seinfeld episode ever, or extremely overrated?" (Don't say anything; I'm embarrassed for my family.)

-- "Are the Browns finally turning it around?" (Occurs after Uncle Ed has brought his famous spiked Egg Nog.)

-- "Should we host an intervention for Uncle Ed?"

Perhaps at the top of this list resides, "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" One side will argue, "Hell yeah it is!" because Bruce Willis and explosions, you know? To which the opposition counters, "You're an idiot." But because the film does take place on Christmas Eve, the issue has been in doubt.

However, thanks to a new poll from the Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult, this decades-long question has been answered, and answered with vigor.

Out of 2,200 surveyed adults, only 25 percent considered the Nakatomi Plaza masterpiece a holiday program. You're not going to believe this, but more men (32 percent) than women (20 percent) answered in the affirmative.

But, for those losing hope in this great country, apparently the vote was even for Republicans and Democrats, proving we're not so divided after all.

Other items of note: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is the most beloved holiday film, with 83 percent of those polled holding a favorable view of the film. Other contenders were A Charlie Brown Christmas (81 percent), How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (80 percent) and Home Alone (78 percent). Shockingly, Ernest Saves Christmas was not on the ballot.

So there you have it. Now that Die Hard is settled, you can now make better use of your holiday schedule. Like shaming anyone who speaks ill of Festivus.

